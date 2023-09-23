Mikilvægi Myo-Inositols í brjóstamjólk

Breast milk is often referred to as the most personalized medicine that infants receive, providing them with perfectly adapted nutrition and promoting optimal gene expression. A recent study published in The Lancet breastfeeding series group explored the carefully tailored richness of human milk and highlighted the importance of myo-inositol, a cyclic sugar alcohol.

During the first two weeks of lactation, the levels of myo-inositol in breast milk are high and gradually decrease over time. This timing is crucial because it coincides with a period of rapid brain development in newborns. Synapses, which are connections between nerve cells, are formed abundantly in the early stages of brain development. Proper synapse formation lays the foundation for cognitive development, while inadequate synapse formation can result in developmental difficulties.

Researchers at Yale University also found that myo-inositol promotes the formation of synapses between neurons in cultured rat neurons. This further supports the role of myo-inositol in synaptic development and suggests its importance in brain function.

Myo-inositol is a cyclic sugar alcohol that is about half as sweet as sugar. It is naturally present in the brain and is involved in mediating the response to hormones. Additionally, it is essential for forming cell membranes. While our bodies can produce myo-inositol from glucose, the intake of coffee and sugar, as well as certain medical conditions like diabetes, can increase our body’s requirements for this compound.

In animal models of diabetes, adding myo-inositol back to the diet helps prevent complications associated with the disease, including cataract formation. Myo-inositol is also found in the bran of grains and seeds, as well as in almonds, peas, and cantaloupes.

In addition to myo-inositol, breast milk contains other unique components with nutritive value. Dicosahexaenoic acid (DHA), an Omega-3 fatty acid, is an essential nutrient for the developing brain and retina. However, the levels of DHA in breast milk vary across different populations, with higher levels in some countries and lower levels in others.

Breast milk also plays a crucial role in protecting premature infants from a severe gastrointestinal condition called necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC). This condition can be prevented by the utilization of breast milk and probiotics. Premature babies are at a higher risk of developing NEC due to compromised blood flow and intestinal infection.

Understanding the importance of specific components in breast milk, such as myo-inositol and DHA, helps emphasize the value of breastfeeding for optimal infant development and health. Breast milk truly is a personalized and essential source of nutrition and medicine for infants.

Heimildir:

– The Lancet breastfeeding series group 2016

– PNAS study by Thomas Biederer’s group at Yale

– Mead Johnson Paediatric Nutrition Institute, Mexico study by Dr Shay Phillips and colleagues.