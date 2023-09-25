Borgarlíf

Afhjúpa nýja tækni og kraft gervigreindar

Vísindi

Brian May, drottningargítarleikari og stjarneðlisfræðingur, aðstoðar NASA við að safna smástirnasýni

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 25, 2023
Brian May, drottningargítarleikari og stjarneðlisfræðingur, aðstoðar NASA við að safna smástirnasýni

Brian May, best known as the guitarist for the rock band Queen, has once again demonstrated his multifaceted talents by assisting NASA in collecting its first-ever asteroid sample. As an astrophysicist, May played a crucial role in the OSIRIS-REx mission, which recently returned a sample from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu.

In a clip aired on NASA TV, May expressed his pride in being a team member of OSIRIS-REx. He credited the mission’s leader, Dante Lauretta, and the entire team for their incredible hard work. May, who is currently rehearsing for a Queen tour, was unable to be present for the sample return but conveyed his support and excitement for the momentous occasion.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft collected the sample from Bennu in 2020 before embarking on its return journey to Earth. May’s contribution to the mission included creating stereoscopic images from the spacecraft’s data. These images aided in locating a safe landing site for collecting the sample.

After dropping off the sample capsule in Utah, OSIRIS-REx will continue its journey to study another asteroid named Apophis. This ongoing mission highlights NASA’s commitment to studying celestial bodies and furthering our understanding of the universe.

Heimildir:
— CNN

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Vísindi

Yfirvofandi fjöldaútrýming: Pangea Ultima og framtíð lífsins á jörðinni

September 26, 2023 Róbert Andrés
Vísindi

Nýuppgötvuð pangólíntegund undirstrikar brýna þörf fyrir rannsóknir

September 26, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Vísindi

Dýralæknafræðingar nota 3D lífræn efni til að rannsaka lungnakrabbamein í hundum

September 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Þú saknaðir

Vísindi

Yfirvofandi fjöldaútrýming: Pangea Ultima og framtíð lífsins á jörðinni

September 26, 2023 Róbert Andrés 0 Comments
Vísindi

Nýuppgötvuð pangólíntegund undirstrikar brýna þörf fyrir rannsóknir

September 26, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Vísindi

Dýralæknafræðingar nota 3D lífræn efni til að rannsaka lungnakrabbamein í hundum

September 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Vísindi

Vísindamenn raða RNA frá útdauðri Tasmanian Tiger, opna dyr til upprisu týndra tegunda

September 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments