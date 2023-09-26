Borgarlíf

Afhjúpa nýja tækni og kraft gervigreindar

Vísindi

ISRO mun halda áfram viðleitni til að koma á samskiptum við Chandrayaan-3 Lander og Rover

ByMampho Brescia

September 26, 2023
ISRO mun halda áfram viðleitni til að koma á samskiptum við Chandrayaan-3 Lander og Rover

The former chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), K Sivan, has stated that despite the Vikram Lander and Pragyaan rover of Chandrayaan-3 completing their mission tasks, it is not the end of the story. Sivan mentioned that there is still a lot of data to be processed and that ISRO is attempting to establish contact with the lander and rover after the Sun rises on the Moon’s surface.

Regarding the data collected by Chandrayaan-3, Sivan highlighted that it is valuable and that scientists are still analyzing the data from the Vikram lander and Pragyaan rover. He also referred to a report which revealed that US scientists discovered additional secrets about the moon using data from Chandrayaan-1. This exemplifies the potential for further discoveries from the vast amount of data recovered from the payloads on board the lander and rover.

The ISRO recently provided an update stating that they have made efforts to establish communication with the lander and rover, but have not received any signals. They will continue their attempts to establish contact. If all efforts fail, the rover and lander will remain on the Moon’s surface as India’s lunar ambassadors.

Chandrayaan-3’s lander, Vikram, successfully landed on the lunar surface on August 23rd and was placed into sleep mode along with the Pragyaan rover after completing their experiments. The ISRO has postponed the plan to reactivate the rover and lander until further notice.

Sources: The Times of India

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Vísindi

Ný aðferð þróuð til að greina fornlíf frá ólífrænum uppruna með gervigreind

September 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vísindi

Hringlaga almyrkvi 2023: Stórbrotinn himneskur atburður

September 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vísindi

Langtíma samdráttur í Dugong-fjölda á helmingi Kóralrifsins mikla

September 27, 2023 Gabríel Botha

Þú saknaðir

Vísindi

Ný aðferð þróuð til að greina fornlíf frá ólífrænum uppruna með gervigreind

September 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Vísindi

Hringlaga almyrkvi 2023: Stórbrotinn himneskur atburður

September 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Vísindi

Langtíma samdráttur í Dugong-fjölda á helmingi Kóralrifsins mikla

September 27, 2023 Gabríel Botha 0 Comments
Vísindi

Byltingarkennd hitastigsmæling með Thermal Magic

September 27, 2023 Gabríel Botha 0 Comments