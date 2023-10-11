Borgarlíf

Afhjúpa nýja tækni og kraft gervigreindar

Vísindi

Óvænt uppgötvun: Hunangsbýflugur eru ekki latar eftir allt saman

ByGabríel Botha

Október 11, 2023
Óvænt uppgötvun: Hunangsbýflugur eru ekki latar eftir allt saman

Researchers from the University of Konstanz and the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior have made a surprising discovery about male honey bees, also known as drones. Contrary to their previous reputation as lazy members of the colony, it turns out that drones can be the most active individuals.

The researchers used a tracking system called BeesBook to monitor the movement and activity of individually marked drones. They found that drones have periods of synchronized hyperactivity, during which they are the fastest individuals in the colony. These hyperactivity periods coincide with the time when drones go on mating flights.

This discovery challenges the notion that drones are lazy and dull. It shows that they adapt their behavior to their task, conserving energy by limiting their activity to specific periods of the day. Outside of these periods, they remain relatively immobile.

The researchers also found that drones communicate and make collective decisions about when to leave the nest for mating flights. The exact mechanisms of this communication are still unknown and will be the focus of future research.

Overall, this study demonstrates that drones play a crucial role in the reproductive success of honey bee colonies. Despite their reputation as lazy, they contribute to the colony by conserving energy and maximizing its overall success.

This research sheds light on the intricate dynamics within honey bee colonies and highlights the importance of studying every aspect, even those that may seem uninteresting or overlooked. It emphasizes the need to challenge preconceived notions and explore new avenues of research.

Heimild: Háskólinn í Konstanz

Reference: Louisa C. Neubauer et al, Honey bee drones are synchronously hyperactive inside the nest, Animal Behaviour (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.anbehav.2023.05.018

By Gabríel Botha

Related Post

Vísindi

Konur kjósa líkamlegan styrk í skammtímasamböndum, en tengdahúmor fyrir langtíma velgengni

Október 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Vísindi

Leiðbeiningar um að skoða og mynda hringlaga sólmyrkvann á öruggan hátt

Október 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vísindi

Satellites in Space: A Threat to Radio Astronomy and Our Connection to the Cosmos

Október 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Þú saknaðir

Vísindi

Konur kjósa líkamlegan styrk í skammtímasamböndum, en tengdahúmor fyrir langtíma velgengni

Október 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Vísindi

Leiðbeiningar um að skoða og mynda hringlaga sólmyrkvann á öruggan hátt

Október 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Vísindi

Satellites in Space: A Threat to Radio Astronomy and Our Connection to the Cosmos

Október 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Vísindi

Flúrljómun notað til að mæla streitumagn í sojabaunum sem verða fyrir ósoni

Október 13, 2023 Gabríel Botha 0 Comments