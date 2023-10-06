Borgarlíf

Afhjúpa nýja tækni og kraft gervigreindar

Vísindi

Engin von um að vekja Moon Lander og Rover frá Chandrayaan-3, segir geimvísindamaður

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Október 6, 2023
Engin von um að vekja Moon Lander og Rover frá Chandrayaan-3, segir geimvísindamaður

A prominent space scientist has stated that there is no longer any hope of reviving the Chandrayaan-3 moon lander and rover, indicating a possible end to India’s third lunar mission. AS Kiran Kumar, former Chairman of ISRO, confirmed that if there was any possibility of revival, it should have happened by now. Efforts to establish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover have been ongoing since 22 September, but no signals have been received so far. However, ISRO has stated that contact attempts will continue.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission made history on 23 August as India became the first country to touch down near the lunar south pole and the fourth in the world to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface. The lander and rover were put into sleep mode before the sun set on the moon on 2 and 4 September respectively, with the hope that they would awaken at the next sunrise on 22 September. The mission objectives, including demonstrating a safe and soft landing, rover exploration, and in-situ scientific experiments, have been successfully achieved.

ISRO officials had expressed hope that if communication was re-established, it would provide additional experimental data for further investigation of the moon’s surface. The mission’s success also includes the collection of in-situ data from the previously unexplored south pole region, which will be valuable for future missions. Although plans for a sample-return mission have been discussed, no timeframe has been provided.

Heimildir:

- PTI

– ISRO

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Vísindi

Radiocarbon Spike afhjúpar fornan sólstorm

Október 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vísindi

Psyche Mission NASA: Kanna málmríkt smástirni

Október 9, 2023 Gabríel Botha
Vísindi

Forn sönnunargögn benda til þess að sólstormur sé 10 sinnum öflugri en Carrington-viðburður

Október 9, 2023 Róbert Andrés

Þú saknaðir

Vísindi

Radiocarbon Spike afhjúpar fornan sólstorm

Október 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Vísindi

Psyche Mission NASA: Kanna málmríkt smástirni

Október 9, 2023 Gabríel Botha 0 Comments
Vísindi

Forn sönnunargögn benda til þess að sólstormur sé 10 sinnum öflugri en Carrington-viðburður

Október 9, 2023 Róbert Andrés 0 Comments
Vísindi

Mini-Drone Test Gimbal: Tryggir örugga prófun og kvörðun

Október 9, 2023 Gabríel Botha 0 Comments