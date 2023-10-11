Borgarlíf

Afhjúpa nýja tækni og kraft gervigreindar

Vísindi

Rannsakandi við háskólann í Alberta þróar nýstárlegar aðferðir til að umbreyta CO2 og glýseróli í virðisaukandi efni

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Október 11, 2023
Rannsakandi við háskólann í Alberta þróar nýstárlegar aðferðir til að umbreyta CO2 og glýseróli í virðisaukandi efni

A researcher from the University of Alberta in Canada has developed two innovative methods to convert carbon dioxide (CO2) and glycerol into value-added materials. These methods have the potential to decarbonize various sectors, including automotive, electronic, clothing, adhesives, packaging, solvents, and pharmaceuticals.

One of the processes focuses on converting CO2 into methanol, which holds promise as a method of transporting and storing hydrogen in liquid form. However, water can deactivate the catalyst required for this transformation. The researcher, Yanet Rodriguez Herrero, has developed a process to prepare a stable catalyst that repels water, allowing it to work effectively at low pressure and temperature. This not only makes the conversion process less energy-intensive but also more economically efficient.

The second process developed by Herrero aims to convert glycerol, a byproduct of biodiesel production, into monomers. These monomers are essential for creating polymers, which are necessary for producing biopolymers used in the consolidation of fluid fine tailings. This conversion process not only helps meet the increasing demand for biofuels but also offers a solution for managing excessive crude glycerol, thereby reducing environmental threats.

Both processes show promising benefits to various industries, including energy, hydrogen, biofuel, food, and chemical industries. By providing sustainable alternatives for creating value-added products, these methods offer a win-win situation economically and environmentally.

Source: University of Alberta, Canada

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Vísindi

Konur kjósa líkamlegan styrk í skammtímasamböndum, en tengdahúmor fyrir langtíma velgengni

Október 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Vísindi

Leiðbeiningar um að skoða og mynda hringlaga sólmyrkvann á öruggan hátt

Október 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vísindi

Satellites in Space: A Threat to Radio Astronomy and Our Connection to the Cosmos

Október 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Þú saknaðir

Vísindi

Konur kjósa líkamlegan styrk í skammtímasamböndum, en tengdahúmor fyrir langtíma velgengni

Október 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Vísindi

Leiðbeiningar um að skoða og mynda hringlaga sólmyrkvann á öruggan hátt

Október 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Vísindi

Satellites in Space: A Threat to Radio Astronomy and Our Connection to the Cosmos

Október 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Vísindi

Flúrljómun notað til að mæla streitumagn í sojabaunum sem verða fyrir ósoni

Október 13, 2023 Gabríel Botha 0 Comments