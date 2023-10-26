James Webb geimsjónaukinn sýnir sjaldgæfa þunga frumefni í Kilonova sprengingu

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has made a groundbreaking discovery: a kilonova explosion resulting from the collision of two neutron stars has been found to be a factory for rare heavy elements. This event marks the first time that the JWST has observed such an occurrence, providing valuable insights into the formation of these elements. The telescope’s data revealed evidence of tellurium, a rare metal that is too heavy to be produced through fusion in the hearts of stars.

In addition to tellurium, there were indications of other heavy elements, including tungsten and selenium. This discovery confirms that neutron star mergers serve as a significant source of heavy elements, shedding light on the processes by which our universe creates and disperses material.

“Only a few kilonovas have been observed, and this is the first instance where we have been able to study the aftermath of a kilonova using the James Webb Space Telescope,” explained astrophysicist Andrew Levan of Radboud University, who led the analysis. This discovery represents a crucial step in our understanding of the origins of elements, filling in the gaps in our knowledge that Dmitri Mendeleev left when he created the periodic table over 150 years ago.

Stars are incredible celestial bodies that take the hydrogen composing the majority of visible matter in the universe and fuse its atoms together, gradually forming heavier elements. However, this fusion process reaches its limit with the formation of iron, as the energy required for fusing iron into heavier elements surpasses the energy released. Consequently, stars eventually explode in supernovae or kilonovae due to the overpowering force of gravity.

When these energetic explosions occur, they trigger a series of nuclear reactions, in which atomic nuclei collide with neutrons to synthesize even heavier elements. This process, known as the rapid neutron capture process (r-process), necessitates a high concentration of free neutrons. Supernovae and, specifically, kilonovae provide the perfect environments for these reactions to take place. In fact, the observation of two colliding neutron stars in 2017 confirmed that kilonovae play a significant role in the production of r-process elements, with strontium being detected on that occasion.

The recent gamma-ray burst, named GRB230307A, caught the attention of scientists due to its unusually long duration, which indicated the presence of a kilonova. Subsequent observations with the JWST, which were focused on the infrared component of the explosion, detected tellurium, further implying the presence of additional r-process elements. However, more observations are required to confirm this.

What makes this kilonova explosion even more peculiar is its occurrence in intergalactic space, approximately 120,000 light-years away from the nearest galaxy. Researchers believe that the two neutron stars originated in a galaxy but were propelled out of it when they underwent supernova events one after the other.

This groundbreaking discovery not only uncovers the hidden mechanisms behind the formation of heavy elements, but it also raises fascinating questions about the longevity of mergers that power gamma-ray bursts. Astronomers, like Ben Gompertz of the University of Birmingham, are eager to identify more of these long-lived mergers and gain a better understanding of their driving forces and potential for creating even heavier elements. The implications of this discovery extend far beyond our comprehension of the universe—it opens the door to a transformative understanding of the cosmos and its inner workings.

Algengar spurningar:

Q: What is a kilonova explosion?

A: A kilonova explosion is the result of the collision of two neutron stars, which produces a powerful burst of energy and light.

Q: What are heavy elements?

A: Heavy elements are chemical elements with a higher atomic number than hydrogen (the lightest element) and helium. They include metals like gold, silver, and lead.

Q: What is the James Webb Space Telescope?

A: The James Webb Space Telescope is a space-based observatory set to launch in 2021. It is designed to explore distant objects in the universe, including stars, galaxies, and exoplanets.

