NASA’s Perseverance rover has been making remarkable progress on the Martian surface, achieving new speed records since its landing in February 2021. Equipped with an advanced computer pilot called AutoNav, Perseverance has covered a distance of 2,490 feet (759 meters) through an area known as Snowdrift Peak in just a fraction of the time it would have taken previous Mars rovers.

AutoNav, detailed in a recent paper published in the journal Science Robotics, aids the rover in reducing driving time between scientific points of interest. Tyler Del Sesto, deputy rover planner lead for Perseverance, described the challenging terrain of Snowdrift Peak as densely populated with large rocks. Despite the obstacles, the team decided to navigate straight through instead of opting for a detour, which would have taken significantly longer.

Perseverance’s AutoNav system has enabled the rover to set several records, including a single-day drive distance of 1,140.7 feet (347.7 meters) and the longest drive without human intervention at 2,296.2 feet (699.9 meters). The rover’s dual-brain capability, with two computer systems working together, allows it to make real-time decisions while exploring the Martian surface.

As Perseverance continues its exploration, it is now facing new challenges. It has started its fourth science campaign, navigating the “Mandu Wall,” which is rich in carbonates and could provide valuable insights into Mars’ environmental history and potential signs of ancient microbial life. The evolution of Mars rovers since 1997 has been evident, with advancements in size, mobility, and technology. Perseverance, with its faster cameras and dedicated image processing computer, stands as a prime example of the progress made in Martian exploration.

Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech