NASA þróar þrívíddarprentaða eldflaugavélstúta úr áli fyrir djúpflug

NASA is continually searching for ways to reduce the weight of rockets to make space travel more efficient and cost-effective. One area of focus is the development of lightweight materials that can withstand the extreme conditions of space. Recently, NASA achieved a significant breakthrough in this area with the development and testing of a 3D-printed rocket engine nozzle made of aluminum.

Aluminum is an ideal material for lightweight components as it has a lower density and higher strength-to-weight ratio than most metals. However, it has limitations such as low tolerance to extreme heat and a tendency to crack during welding. These factors have made it unsuitable for additive manufacturing of rocket engine parts, until now.

NASA’s Reactive Additive Manufacturing for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (RAMFIRE) project aims to overcome these limitations by creating a weldable type of aluminum that is heat-resistant enough for use on rocket engines. Engineers from NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center partnered with Elementum 3D to develop a novel aluminum variant known as A6061-RAM2 and specialized powder for use in the 3D printing process.

The 3D-printed RAMFIRE nozzles are designed with internal channels to keep the nozzle cool and prevent melting. They are also built as a single piece, reducing the need for multiple bonds and significantly reducing manufacturing time. Traditionally manufactured nozzles may require up to a thousand individually joined parts.

The RAMFIRE nozzles underwent rigorous testing, including hot-fire tests with liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen, and pressure chambers exceeding 825 pounds per square inch (psi). The nozzles withstood these extreme conditions and achieved almost 10 minutes of run time, demonstrating their ability to function in challenging deep-space environments.

In addition to rocket engine nozzles, the RAMFIRE aluminum material and additive manufacturing process have been utilized to create other advanced components, including a 36-inch diameter aerospike nozzle and a vacuum-jacketed tank for cryogenic fluid applications.

This breakthrough in 3D-printed aluminum rocket engine nozzles has the potential to revolutionize deep space flights, allowing for the manufacturing of lightweight rocket components capable of withstanding high structural loads. It brings us one step closer to the goal of sending humans to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

