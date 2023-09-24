NASA ætlar að skila stærsta smástirnisýni sem nokkru sinni hefur snúið aftur til jarðar

NASA’s Osiris-Rex mission is set to deliver the largest asteroid sample ever returned to Earth. A capsule containing approximately 250g of rocks and dust collected from asteroid Bennu is expected to land in the Utah desert on Sunday. This historic mission marks the first time that NASA has collected a sample from an asteroid since 2020.

Asteroid Bennu is a 4.5-billion-year-old remnant of our early solar system. Scientists believe that studying Bennu can provide valuable insights into the formation and evolution of planets. This carbon-rich, near-Earth asteroid is considered a time capsule from the earliest history of the solar system.

The sample collected from Bennu is anticipated to provide important clues about the origin of organics and water, which are key factors in the development of life on Earth. Unlike meteorites that fall to Earth, which quickly become contaminated upon contact with the atmosphere, the Bennu sample will offer an unspoiled glimpse into the past.

The sample will be distributed to a group of more than 200 people from 38 institutions globally, including scientists from the University of Manchester and the Natural History Museum. Ashley King from the Natural History Museum expressed excitement about studying the samples, which could be similar in composition to the recent Winchcombe meteorite fall but largely uncontaminated by the terrestrial environment.

Dr. Sarah Crowther from the University of Manchester highlighted the significance of sample return missions like Osiris-Rex. She explained that the pristine nature of the returned samples allows for the retention of important information about their composition and history, providing valuable insights into the history of the solar system.

Osiris-Rex launched in September 2016 and arrived at Bennu in December 2018. After two years of mapping the asteroid, it collected a sample from the surface in October 2020. The composition of asteroids like Bennu is crucial in understanding the formation of planets and the origins of essential ingredients for the development of life on Earth.

In summary, NASA’s delivery of the largest asteroid sample ever returned to Earth marks a significant milestone in space exploration. The sample has the potential to unlock valuable information about the formation of our planet and the possibility of life beyond Earth.

