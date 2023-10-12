Borgarlíf

NASA ætlar að hefja verkefni til málmríkra smástirnasálar

Gabríel Botha

Október 12, 2023
NASA is preparing to launch a highly-anticipated mission to the asteroid Psyche. The launch is scheduled for Thursday morning at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The mission to Psyche has been in the works for years and has faced a one-year delay. The asteroid is of particular interest to scientists because it is believed to be rich in metals, including iron and nickel. By studying Psyche up close, scientists hope to gain insights into the formation and composition of the Earth’s core.

The spacecraft that will be used for this mission is called the Psyche spacecraft. It is equipped with a suite of scientific instruments that will allow it to gather data about the asteroid’s surface and composition.

NASA’s launch of the Psyche mission marks another milestone in the exploration of our solar system. By studying asteroids like Psyche, scientists can learn more about the early history of our solar system and potentially gain insights into the origins of life on Earth.

This mission is part of NASA’s larger goal of studying asteroids and other celestial bodies to better understand the formation and evolution of our solar system. Through these scientific endeavors, we can expand our knowledge of the universe and our place within it.

