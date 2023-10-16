Hvað NASA geimfarinn Frank Rubio mun sakna mest um lífið í geimnum

NASA geimfarinn Frank Rubio sneri nýlega aftur til jarðar eftir að hafa dvalið 371 dögum um borð í alþjóðlegu geimstöðinni (ISS). Á spurningum og svörum deildi Rubio því sem hann myndi sakna mest við lífið í geimnum.

One of the things Rubio mentioned was the experience of floating in microgravity. He described it as fun, making him feel like a little kid. However, he also acknowledged the challenge of working in such an environment, as objects tend to float away. Despite the difficulties, the feeling of weightlessness was something he thoroughly enjoyed.

Nevertheless, the most significant thing Rubio will miss is the breathtaking view of Earth from space. He described it as spectacular and unique, highlighting the ability to look down at our planet from 250 miles above. Even during tough days or moments, simply gazing out of the window for a few seconds would lift his spirits.

Til að fá besta útsýnið heimsækja geimfarar oft Cupola eininguna, sem er með sjö gluggum sem bjóða upp á óhindrað útsýni yfir jörðina og víðar. Sumir geimfarar, eins og franski geimfarinn Thomas Pesquet, skipuleggja jafnvel heimsóknir sínar þannig að þær falli saman við yfirferð yfir töfrandi náttúruperlur til að ná ótrúlegum myndum.

Rubio’s space mission was initially planned for six months but was extended due to an issue with the Soyuz spacecraft that brought him to the ISS. Although he missed his family, the extra time allowed him to enjoy more views of Earth and more floating around than he had originally anticipated.

Á heildina litið undirstrikar reynsla Rubio gleðina við að fljóta í örþyngdaraflinu og ótrúlega sýn á jörðina úr geimnum. Þessir þættir gera án efa lífið á sporbraut um borð í ISS að einstakri og eftirminnilegri upplifun.

Heimildir: NASA