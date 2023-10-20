Scientists have uncovered the reason why precious metals such as gold, platinum, and palladium are found near the Earth’s surface, despite their density suggesting they should have sunk to the core. Researchers have discovered that these metals became trapped in half-melted rock after massive space rocks collided with Earth. The presence of these precious metals near the surface has long baffled scientists, but it is believed that they landed on Earth during impacts with large space rocks soon after the planet’s formation. However, instead of sinking to the core, these metals percolated through the mantle and became trapped in solidifying rock, allowing them to remain close to the surface.

In a recent study, scientists simulated ancient impacts on the early Earth to understand why these precious metals didn’t sink to the core. They found that when a huge space rock, potentially the size of the moon, collided with Earth, it created a molten magma ocean that penetrated the mantle. Below this magma ocean was a region of half-melted, half-solid rock. The metals from the impactor gradually permeated this half-molten region, mixing with the mantle. Instead of sinking directly to the core, the metal-infused mantle solidified, trapping fragments of metal along the way.

Over billions of years, the churning and convection in the mantle brought these metals closer to the crust, making them accessible for mining operations. This discovery sheds light on the origin and abundance of precious metals on Earth, explaining how they ended up near the surface. Additionally, it is possible that these metal-rich regions in the mantle may still be visible today in seismic images of the Earth’s interior.

Further research could involve simulating similar impacts on other terrestrial planets like Mars or Venus to understand how this process would operate on different worlds. This study provides valuable insights into the geological processes that have shaped our planet and the distribution of precious metals.

