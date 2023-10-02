Borgarlíf

Afhjúpa nýja tækni og kraft gervigreindar

Vísindi

ISRO skipuleggur annað Mars verkefni með Mangalyaan-2

ByGabríel Botha

Október 2, 2023
ISRO skipuleggur annað Mars verkefni með Mangalyaan-2

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for its second Mars mission, called Mars Orbiter Mission-2 (MOM-2) or Mangalyaan-2. This upcoming mission comes after the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon and the ongoing mission Aditya-L1. The aim of Mangalyaan-2 is to further explore the red planet and expand our knowledge about its atmosphere, environment, and interplanetary dust.

Mangalyaan-2 will be equipped with four payloads that will conduct various scientific experiments. The first payload, the Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX), aims to unravel the mysteries of high-altitude regions of Mars by studying the abundance, spread, and movement of substances there. The second payload, the Radio Occultation (RO) experiment, will measure electron density profiles and study the atmosphere of Mars. The third payload, the Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS), will focus on studying solar energy particles and supra-thermal solar wind particles. Lastly, the Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX) will be used to study electron number density, electron temperature, and electric field waves in the Mars plasma environment.

If the speculations and claims are true, Mangalyaan-2 will be another significant project for ISRO. Additionally, ISRO chief S. Somanath has revealed that India is also planning a space exploration mission to Venus, named Shukrayaan. With these ambitious plans and major missions lined up for the coming years, ISRO continues to bring joy to Indians and make significant contributions to the field of space exploration.

Heimildir:
– Physical Research Laboratory
– ISRO chief S. Somanath

By Gabríel Botha

Related Post

Vísindi

James Webb sjónauki NASA greinir hugsanleg merki um líf á fjarlægri plánetu

Október 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Vísindi

Tunglleiðangrar Kína fara fram sem Peking áætlanir um framtíðar tunglleiðangra og rannsóknarstöð

Október 4, 2023 Róbert Andrés
Vísindi

Athena: AI-knúna brunalíkanakerfið sem berst við skógarelda í NSW

Október 4, 2023 Róbert Andrés

Þú saknaðir

Vísindi

James Webb sjónauki NASA greinir hugsanleg merki um líf á fjarlægri plánetu

Október 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Vísindi

Tunglleiðangrar Kína fara fram sem Peking áætlanir um framtíðar tunglleiðangra og rannsóknarstöð

Október 4, 2023 Róbert Andrés 0 Comments
Vísindi

Athena: AI-knúna brunalíkanakerfið sem berst við skógarelda í NSW

Október 4, 2023 Róbert Andrés 0 Comments
Vísindi

OSIRIS-REx geimfar NASA skilar sögulegu smástirnisýni til jarðar

Október 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments