Borgarlíf

Afhjúpa nýja tækni og kraft gervigreindar

Vísindi

Vélnám flýtir fyrir skammtavilluleiðréttingu

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 8, 2023
Vélnám flýtir fyrir skammtavilluleiðréttingu

Researchers from the RIKEN Center for Quantum Computing have made significant progress in the field of quantum error correction using machine learning. Quantum computers operate on qubits, which can exist in multiple states simultaneously, unlike classical computers that operate on bits. This characteristic allows quantum computers to perform tasks with potential advantages in searches, optimizations, and cryptography. However, the fragile nature of quantum superpositions makes them susceptible to errors induced by environmental perturbations, leading to the loss of quantum advantages.

Quantum error correction methods have been developed to neutralize errors, but their implementation has been challenging due to increased device complexity and error-prone processes. In this study, the researchers focused on an autonomous approach to quantum error correction using machine learning. They utilized reinforcement learning, an advanced machine learning technique, to optimize an artificial environment that replaces frequent error-detecting measurements.

The researchers investigated “bosonic qubit encodings,” which are used in current quantum computing machines based on superconducting circuits. Through their exploration, they identified a simple, approximate qubit encoding that significantly reduced device complexity and outperformed other encodings in error correction capabilities.

The findings of this study demonstrate the potential of machine learning in quantum error correction and bring us closer to the successful implementation of quantum error correction in experiments. The integration of machine learning, artificial neural networks, quantum error correction, and quantum fault tolerance can address the challenges of large-scale quantum computation and optimization.

This research, published in Physical Review Letters, contributes to the advancement of quantum computing technology by enabling more efficient and effective error correction systems.

Source: RIKEN, Physical Review Letters

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Vísindi

8 ráð til að tryggja öryggi ástvinar sem býr einn

September 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vísindi

Árangursrík aðstoð við endurkomu Aeolus gervihnöttsins: Gerir úreldingu gervihnatta öruggari

September 11, 2023 Róbert Andrés
Vísindi

Eru svarthol að leynast í Hyades stjörnuþyrpingunni?

September 11, 2023 Gabríel Botha

Þú saknaðir

Tækni

Skipting Apple yfir í USB-C á iPhone 15: Þvinguð hreyfing, en með ávinningi

September 11, 2023 Róbert Andrés 0 Comments
Tækni

Engifer: Náttúruleg lækning við hægðatregðu

September 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tækni

Starfield studd formlega mods væntanleg árið 2024

September 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tækni

Instagram prófar nýjan eiginleika til að deila straumfærslum með nánum vinum

September 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments