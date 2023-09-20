Elsta viðarbyggingin grafin upp: háþróuð forfeðra siðmenning?

Archaeologists have recently made a groundbreaking discovery: the oldest wooden structure ever found, dating back nearly half a million years. This finding suggests that our ancestors were far more advanced than previously believed. The remarkable structure was found at Kalambo Falls in Zambia, near the border with Tanzania, and is exceptionally well-preserved. It is believed to be a platform, walkway, or raised dwelling that kept our relatives above the water.

The wood bears cut-marks, indicating that primitive tools were used to join two large logs to create the structure. In addition to the wooden platform, a collection of wooden tools, including a wedge and a digging stick, were also discovered at the site. This discovery challenges the notion that our ancestors only used wood for limited purposes such as starting fires or hunting.

Larry Barham, the lead author of the study and an archaeologist at the University of Liverpool, stated that this finding changed his perception of our ancestors. It demonstrated that they had the ability to transform their surroundings and create something innovative. Barham believes that this indicates a high level of abstract thinking and possibly even language skills.

The structure was a chance discovery made during excavations in 2019 near the Kalambo River, above a waterfall that reaches a height of 235 meters. The high water level at the falls is believed to have preserved the wooden structure over the centuries. Discoveries involving ancient wood are rare due to its tendency to rot without leaving behind much trace for future generations.

To accurately determine the age of the structure, researchers employed a new method called luminescence dating, which measures the last time minerals were exposed to sunlight. This revealed that the structure is at least 476,000 years old, predating the evolution of Homo sapiens. Fossils of Homo heidelbergensis, a human relative, have been found in the region, dating back between 700,000 to 200,000 years.

The discovery challenges the prevailing belief that human ancestors were nomadic. The structure’s location near the waterfalls, which provided a reliable source of water, suggests that it may have served as a permanent dwelling. However, this hypothesis has not yet been proven and further research is needed.

Overall, this incredible find showcases the immense capabilities and ingenuity of our ancestors. It provides evidence of their advanced thinking, planning abilities, and the creation of structures never seen before. The discovery raises intriguing questions about the development of early civilizations and highlights the need for further exploration and study of our distant past.

Heimildir:

– Upprunagrein: [settu inn heiti heimildargreinar]

- Skilgreiningar:

– Luminescence dating: a technique that determines the age of minerals by measuring the time since their last exposure to sunlight.

– Homo heidelbergensis: an extinct human ancestor thought to have lived between 700,000 to 200,000 years ago.

– Abstract thinking: the ability to think about concepts that are not physically present or directly experienced.

[Insert URLs of sources without active links]