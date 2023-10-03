Netfíknarrófið: Að skilja og flokka netfíkn

A recent study conducted at the University of Surrey aimed to address the growing concern of internet addiction by introducing the concept of an Internet Addiction Spectrum. The purpose of this spectrum is to categorize and clarify the different levels of internet addiction, aiding individuals in recognizing their position on this spectrum.

The study involved 796 participants and identified five distinct groups of internet users. The first group, comprised of 14.86% of participants, were classified as “Casual Users.” These individuals use the internet for specific tasks and only spend a short amount of time online. They are typically older, around 33 years old, and less interested in new apps.

The second group, accounting for 22.86% of participants, consisted of “Initial Users.” These individuals occasionally spend more time online than originally intended. While they may forget some chores, they do not consider themselves addicted. This group is typically around 26 years old and shows an interest in new apps.

The third group, “Experimenters,” made up 21.98% of participants and experiences unease when offline. They generally feel better when they are online and enjoy trying out new apps. This group falls within the age range of 22 to 24 years old.

The fourth group, “Addicts-in-Denial,” accounted for 17.96% of participants. These users exhibit addictive behaviors online, such as forming online friendships and neglecting real-life responsibilities. However, they deny their addiction and display confidence in using mobile technology.

The final group, “Addicts,” encompasses 22.36% of participants who openly acknowledge their addiction to the internet and recognize the negative impact it has on their lives. They are confident in their use of new apps and spend considerably more time online compared to Casual Users.

Interestingly, the study found no significant connection between gender and internet behavior. It also revealed that increased internet addiction correlated with greater confidence in using mobile technology and experimenting with new apps.

Furthermore, the study indicated that individuals’ emotional experiences while using an app can predict their future engagement with augmented reality. However, for individuals who are addicted to the internet, the specific activities they engage in, whether on websites or games, become less influential.

Dr. Brigitte Stangl, one of the researchers involved in the study, emphasized the importance of providing support to individuals at different stages of internet addiction. This insight implies a need for digital services and augmented reality apps that cater to the varying needs of users in today’s digital world.

The Internet Addiction Spectrum introduced in this study offers valuable insights into the diverse experiences people have with internet addiction. Recognizing where one falls on this spectrum can be a stepping stone toward achieving healthier and more balanced internet use.

