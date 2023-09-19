Háorku rafeindir frá jörðu tengdar vatnsmyndun á tunglinu

A recent study led by a planetary researcher from the University of Hawai’i at Manoa has unveiled a groundbreaking discovery about the origin of water on the Moon. The researchers found that energetic electrons in Earth’s plasma sheet play a significant role in the erosion processes on the Moon’s surface, potentially contributing to the creation of water. Their findings were published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

The concentration and distribution of water on the Moon are crucial for understanding its formation and development. Additionally, this discovery may shed light on the origin of water ice found in permanently shaded regions on the Moon.

Earth’s magnetic field, known as the magnetosphere, protects our planet from space weather and harmful radiation from the Sun. The interaction between the solar wind and the magnetosphere creates an elongated magnetic tail called the plasma sheet, which contains high-energy electrons and ions. These particles can come from both Earth and the solar wind.

Previous studies focused on the influence of high-energy ions from the solar wind in the space weathering of celestial bodies like the Moon. However, this new research highlights the role of energetic electrons from Earth in the erosion processes on the lunar surface. The researchers analyzed remote sensing data obtained from the Moon Mineralogy Mapper instrument during India’s Chandrayaan-1 mission to study alterations in water formation as the Moon moved through Earth’s magnetotail.

Surprisingly, the observations showed that the water formation in Earth’s magnetotail was similar to when the Moon was outside of the magnetotail, where it is bombarded with solar wind. This suggests that there may be additional formation processes or new sources of water not directly associated with the solar wind. The researchers speculate that radiation from high-energy electrons may be responsible for these effects.

The connection between Earth and the Moon in terms of water formation and surface evolution is still not fully understood. Further research, including lunar missions under NASA’s Artemis program, will be necessary to monitor the plasma surroundings and water presence on the lunar polar surface during various phases of the Moon’s journey through Earth’s magnetotail.

