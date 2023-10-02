Borgarlíf

Fjaðrir nútímafugla erfðu prótein frá forfeðrum risaeðlu

ByRóbert Andrés

Október 2, 2023
Scientists have recently discovered that modern birds’ feathers inherited proteins from their dinosaur ancestors. This revelation suggests that some species of feathered dinosaurs were capable of using their feathers to glide.

Previous research had suggested that dinosaur feathers contained proteins that made them more flexible compared to those of modern birds. Most dinosaur feathers were composed of alpha-keratin proteins, which provided flexibility. On the other hand, bird feathers are predominantly made up of beta-keratin proteins, which strengthen them for flight.

However, researchers from University College Cork (UCC) now believe that this theory might be based on degradation caused by fossilization, leading to a misunderstanding. According to their findings, the proteins in dinosaur feathers have remained unchanged for 125 million years, suggesting that these feathers were actually stiff and provided the ability to glide.

The study involved scientists from the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Light Source (SSRL) at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory. Researchers used advanced technology to analyze the proteins in fossilized feathers and compare them to modern bird feathers.

This discovery provides valuable insights into the evolution of feathers and flight in birds and their dinosaur ancestors. It challenges previous assumptions about the properties of dinosaur feathers, highlighting the complexity of these fascinating creatures.

Heimildir:
- University College Cork (UCC)
– Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Light Source (SSRL), at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.

