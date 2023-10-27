China’s recent increase in energy cooperation with Russia has raised questions about its commitment to transitioning to carbon neutrality by 2060. The International Energy Agency’s World Energy Outlook 2023 has projected declines in gas consumption, particularly of Russian gas, as well as declines in oil and gas consumption in China after 2030 and 2040, respectively. However, China has been importing record amounts of Russian oil and has expressed interest in the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline.

By increasing its imports of cheap Russian fossil fuels, China is able to benefit from low-cost fuel while also boosting its own export opportunities. This has led to concerns about China’s reliance on fossil fuels and its ability to meet its climate goals. Despite the projections in the World Energy Outlook, the increase in energy cooperation with Russia suggests that China’s transition to carbon neutrality may face challenges.

It is important to consider China’s energy security concerns in this context. Diversifying its energy suppliers by relying more heavily on Russian fossil fuels helps China mitigate vulnerabilities in its energy supply chain. However, this strategy may hinder efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition to cleaner energy sources.

While China has made significant progress in the deployment of renewable energy, its reliance on fossil fuels, particularly from Russia, poses a threat to its long-term climate goals. Balancing energy security with climate commitments will be a key challenge for China in the coming years.

