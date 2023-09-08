Dagur 13 - Óraunverulegt stykki af jörðinni

The journey continues on day 13 of this hiker’s adventure on the trail. The night is illuminated by the bright moon, making it feel like a spotlight shining down. As the morning comes, the hiker is in awe of the celestial bodies in the sky.

Feeling sluggish and with leaden legs, the hiker takes their time, savoring every break to take in the breathtaking surroundings. Reaching the top of the first pass, the view is a delight, with untouched alpine tundra stretching into the distance.

Continuing along the trail, the hiker encounters a steep slope of talus, hopping from rock to rock. They can’t help but feel a sense of danger as they look up and see massive boulders precariously stacked above them. Pushing aside the fear, they reach the top and are greeted by more golden mountains.

After a long descent, the hiker fills their water from Chalk Creek and realizes there is more ascent ahead than expected. Asking for a second wind, the hiker finds renewed energy and quickly makes their way up the next climb. The forest provides shade, but the hiker’s hands, lips, and cheeks are sunburned.

Arriving at a lush tabletop of greenery and unfamiliar wildflowers, the hiker savors the beauty of nature. Continuing the journey, they find themselves on what appears to be an old railway, surrounded by beetles killed trees. Choosing a safe spot to set up camp, the hiker naps in the afternoon, only to be awakened by the sound of a falling tree.

Driven by adrenaline, the hiker continues hiking into the evening, fueled by the unexpected excitement. Eventually, they find a spot near Boss Lake Reservoir to call it a night, reflecting on the unexpected experiences of the day.

Day 14 – The Last Climb

The morning of day 14 brings a sighting of two pairs of glowing eyes in the trees. Deciding to wait until sunrise to start, the hiker takes in the beauty of the surroundings and prepares for the last climb, a short but steep one.

Reaching the official Continental Divide, the hiker is in awe of the breathtaking views and acknowledges that there is simply too much beauty to fully comprehend. A long ridge walk to the ski lifts awaits, leading to Monarch Pass.

The hiker is amazed by the desert-like landscape of the sand-covered mountains and wonders how trees can survive in such a dry environment. Tired from the journey, they look forward to taking a zero-day tomorrow.

Reaching the trailhead, the hiker is relieved to find a small shop where they enjoy a refreshing cookies and cream milkshake, savoring the flavors and reflecting on the journey so far.

