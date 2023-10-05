Kynning á hringlaga sólmyrkva

An annular solar eclipse is an upcoming astronomical event that will take place on the morning of Saturday, October 14. During this phenomenon, the moon will align between the Earth and the sun while being at its farthest point from the Earth. As a result, a ring of light will be visible around the moon instead of the sun being completely blocked.

In contrast to annular eclipses, there are other types of eclipses as well. A partial eclipse occurs when the moon partially obscures the sun and a small portion of sunlight remains visible. On the other hand, a total eclipse happens when the moon aligns perfectly between the Earth and the sun during a time when it is closer to Earth, resulting in complete darkness and a drop in temperature.

To commemorate this special event, the Grand County Library is organizing a STEAM storytime for children on Tuesday, October 10. This interactive session will explain how eclipses occur and will include engaging activities. Eclipse glasses will also be provided for everyone to take home. Additionally, free eclipse glasses can be obtained from the Moab and Castle Valley library’s circulation desks.

Animals often exhibit peculiar behavior during eclipses. For instance, certain birds may behave as if it is nighttime and cozy up to roost. However, they might feel a bit foolish when the sun reappears. Meanwhile, our feline friend, Cosmo the Library Cat, plans to maintain his composure during the eclipse.

If this rare celestial event sparks an interest in you for astronomy or astrology, the library offers a wide range of books on these subjects for check-out.

Remember to always keep looking up!

Heimildir:

– The Grand County Library