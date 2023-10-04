Borgarlíf

Vísindi

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram lander fer fram úr væntingum með árangursríkri humlatilraun

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Október 4, 2023
Chandrayaan-3’s project director, P Veeramuthuvel, has revealed that the Vikram lander’s hop experiment on the Moon was not originally planned by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). However, this impromptu maneuver surpassed the mission’s goals and collected valuable data during its 14-day mission on the Moon.

During the hop experiment, the Vikram lander fired its engines, elevating itself by approximately 40 centimeters before safely landing 30 to 40 centimeters away from its original location. This successful demonstration showcased the spacecraft’s ability to take off from the Moon’s surface, paving the way for future advanced space exploration.

Prior to the onset of the lunar night, the lander and rover conducted crucial experiments and gathered vital information. Veeramuthuvel stated that the mission’s objectives were not only met but exceeded expectations. The scientific objective was completely fulfilled, leaving the team and ISRO leadership satisfied.

Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14, 2023, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. After entering lunar orbit on August 5, the lander successfully touched down near the lunar South Pole on August 23. This accomplishment made India the fourth country to land on the Moon and the first to do so near the lunar South Pole.

Heimildir:
- Indland í dag

