Hlutverk borrealískra og tempraðra skóga í kolefnisbindingu

Using a groundbreaking analysis method for satellite images, an international research team has successfully mapped annual changes in global forest biomass between 2010 and 2019. The study, coordinated by the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) and INRAE, focused on identifying the main carbon sinks across different forest biomes.

The researchers found that boreal and temperate forests have become the primary global carbon sinks, absorbing significant amounts of carbon dioxide. In contrast, tropical forests, which have been subjected to deforestation, fire, and drought, are nearly carbon neutral. These findings, published in the journal Nature Geoscience, emphasize the importance of accounting for young forests and forest degradation in predictive carbon-sink models to develop more effective climate change mitigation strategies.

Carbon sequestration, achieved through increases in plant biomass, plays a vital role in mitigating climate change. The balance of biomass carbon is determined by factors such as plant growth, forest cover expansion, harvest, deforestation, degradation, tree mortality, and natural disturbances. Monitoring changes in biomass carbon stocks over time is crucial to understand and predict the impacts of climate change and human activities on ecosystems, allowing for the development of effective climate change mitigation policies.

To obtain vegetation data, the researchers utilized the Soil Moisture and Ocean Salinity (SMOS) satellite, specifically using the L-band vegetation optical depth (L-VOD) method. This unique approach enabled the estimation of average above-ground carbon stocks on a global scale. However, the widespread application of L-VOD has limitations due to radio frequency interference from human activities and sensitivity to vegetative water content.

To address these challenges, the research team developed a double filter that incorporated temporal signal decomposition techniques to minimize interference effects. They used above-ground biomass data and a global map of the above- and below-ground biomass ratio to calculate the spatial and temporal distribution of total live biomass carbon in terrestrial ecosystems from 2010 to 2019.

The results showed that terrestrial biomass carbon stocks increased by approximately 500 million metric tons per year from 2010 to 2019. Boreal and temperate forests emerged as the primary contributors to the global carbon sink, while tropical forests became small carbon sources due to deforestation and tree mortality caused by drought. The findings also highlighted the significance of forest age, with old-growth tropical forests being nearly carbon neutral, while young and middle-aged temperate and boreal forests served as the largest carbon sinks.

These findings challenge existing prediction models that assume all old-growth forests are large carbon sinks and do not account for the impact of forest degradation and deforestation on tropical forests. Understanding the dynamics of carbon sinks at a global level requires considering forest age and degradation. This knowledge can inform the development of more effective climate change mitigation policies.

