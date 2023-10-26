Ný rannsókn bendir til þess að stærsta smástirni höggbyggingin liggur undir suðurhluta Nýja Suður-Wales

Scientists have recently discovered what may be the largest asteroid impact structure on Earth, buried beneath the Murray Basin in Southern New South Wales, Australia. Although yet to be confirmed, this suspected impact crater is estimated to be around 520km in diameter, making it nearly three times larger than the Vredefort impact structure in South Africa, which is currently considered the largest.

The researchers from the University of New South Wales believe that the Deniliquin structure, as it has been named, could have been formed approximately 420 million years ago by a massive asteroid impact. If their hypothesis proves true, it would rewrite the record books, surpassing even the notorious Chicxulub crater in Mexico, known for ending the reign of the dinosaurs, which spans approximately 150km in width.

Asteroid impact structures can be challenging to identify, as they often remain hidden beneath layers of sediment or are obscured due to erosion. However, scientists have recently discovered new methods of detecting these structures by analyzing magnetic patterns. The Deniliquin structure was spotted based on these patterns, providing strong evidence of its existence.

Furthermore, asteroid impacts are known to coincide with significant mass extinction events throughout history, such as the one that wiped out the dinosaurs. This latest discovery suggests that Earth and other planets in our solar system were subjected to a greater number of impacts until approximately 3.2 billion years ago. Currently, there are 38 confirmed and 43 potential impact structures on Earth, ranging from small craters to large buried structures.

As the researchers continue their investigation, it remains to be seen whether the Deniliquin structure will be officially recognized as the largest asteroid impact structure on Earth. Excavating and studying this colossal crater could provide invaluable insights into our planet’s history and the role of cosmic impacts in shaping its geological and biological evolution.

Algengar spurningar (FAQ)

1. What is the Deniliquin structure?

The Deniliquin structure is a suspected asteroid impact crater located beneath the Murray Basin in Southern New South Wales, Australia. If confirmed, it would become the largest known asteroid impact structure on Earth.

2. How big is the Deniliquin structure compared to other impact craters?

The Deniliquin structure is estimated to be around 520km in diameter, making it nearly three times larger than the current largest known impact structure, the Vredefort impact structure in South Africa.

3. How old is the Deniliquin structure?

Scientists believe that the Deniliquin structure was formed approximately 420 million years ago by an asteroid impact.

4. How are asteroid impact structures detected?

Asteroid impact structures can be challenging to identify but can be detected through various methods, including analyzing magnetic patterns on the Earth’s surface.

5. What is the significance of asteroid impact structures?

Asteroid impact structures provide valuable insights into the geological and biological history of our planet. They are often associated with mass extinction events and have played a significant role in shaping Earth’s evolution.