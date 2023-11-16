Byltingarkennd lausn kynnt til að takast á við geimruslvandamál

Airbus and the French Space Agency (CNES) have collaborated to develop an innovative solution to tackle the growing problem of space junk. Their groundbreaking creation, known as the Detumbler, offers a mechanical approach to capturing and stabilizing decommissioned satellites. Operating on the principles of magnets, the Earth’s magnetic field, and friction, this ingenious device could mark a turning point in active debris removal.

The Detumbler, described as a “passive magnetic damping device,” is capable of attaching itself to the structure of a satellite. Thereafter, it leverages eddy currents generated by the satellite’s differential angular rates and the Earth’s magnetic field to dissipate kinetic energy and halt any tumbling motion. By effectively addressing the issue of satellites spinning out of control, the Detumbler paves the way for a more efficient and secure space environment.

What sets the Detumbler apart is its simplicity and autonomy. Unlike other solutions, it requires no power source, making it a highly practical asset. Furthermore, its compact design, with a rotor diameter of just five centimeters, enables it to handle medium-to-large satellites, encompassing over 95% of active satellites in orbit today.

While the Detumbler has not undergone extensive testing, Airbus has planned a mission in early 2024 to trial the device on a nanosatellite developed by Exotrail. This real-world demonstration will provide valuable insights into its performance and serve as a stepping stone towards the implementation of active debris removal strategies.

As the number of satellites in space continues to rise, the need to safeguard against potential collisions and mitigate the risks posed by space debris becomes increasingly critical. With more than 100 million fragments currently orbiting the planet, the Detumbler represents a significant step forward in addressing this pressing issue.

