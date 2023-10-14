Úðabrúsar á Himalaja-svæðinu: Lykill drifkraftur loftslagsbreytinga

Researchers have found that aerosols are playing a significant role in heating up the Himalayan climate and contributing to the accelerated retreat of glaciers in the region. In a joint study conducted by the Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad, India, and the Helmholtz Centre Potsdam and the University of Leipzig in Germany, it was discovered that aerosols alone are responsible for over 50% of the total warming of the region’s lower atmosphere, with the remainder coming from greenhouse gases.

The researchers carried out observations of aerosol concentrations and heat absorption across various locations in the Indo-Gangetic Plain, the Himalayan foothills, and the Tibetan Plateau. These regions, which are home to sensitive ecosystems and large populations, have been relatively poorly studied in terms of aerosols’ impact on climate change.

The study highlighted that current climate models underestimate the heating, efficiency, and warming caused by aerosols in the Hindu Kush-Himalaya-Tibetan Plateau (HKHTP) region. More realistic representation of aerosol properties in these models is needed to accurately assess their impact.

The Indo-Gangetic Plain, which encompasses parts of Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Nepal, is heavily industrialized and densely populated. The region’s air pollution levels were confirmed to be high, with the aerosol optical depth (AOD) exceeding 0.3 across all observation sites. AOD is a measure of air pollution, and values above 0.1 indicate hazy conditions.

The researchers also found that the higher altitudes in the central Himalayan foothills have more fine aerosol particles, which are dominated by black carbons and have a greater capacity for heat absorption. The radiative forcing of aerosols in the atmosphere was found to be 2-4 times more efficient over the Indo-Gangetic Plain and the Himalayan foothills, particularly at higher elevations.

The study concluded that aerosols alone could account for over 50% of the total warming in the region, with greenhouse gases contributing to the rest. This analysis, which included ground-based observations, satellite data, and model simulations, provides valuable insights into the role of aerosols in climate change.

