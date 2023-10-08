Borgarlíf

Afhjúpa nýja tækni og kraft gervigreindar

Vísindi

L1 verkefni Aditya á réttri leið til að ná L1 punkti á 18 dögum: ISRO formaður

ByRóbert Andrés

Október 8, 2023
L1 verkefni Aditya á réttri leið til að ná L1 punkti á 18 dögum: ISRO formaður

ISRO Chairman S Somanath has confirmed that the Aditya L1 Mission is progressing satisfactorily and is expected to reach the L1 Point in the next 18 days. This mission aims to study the sun’s corona and its dynamics.

In addition to the Aditya L1 Mission, ISRO is also planning to launch the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) in December. The XPoSat is designed to study the polarization of cosmic X-rays.

During a briefing at the Hacking and Cyber Briefing Conference, Somnath highlighted the challenges faced by ISRO in securing India’s space infrastructure. He expressed concerns about the increasing threats posed by actors in the neighborhood who are attempting to penetrate India’s space systems.

ISRO has taken proactive measures to mitigate these threats. The agency has implemented a practice of identifying and addressing vulnerabilities at the design stage itself. This approach ensures that intranet and internet systems are physically separated, and threats are contained at the interface.

By adopting these security measures, ISRO aims to prevent any potential threats from infiltrating deeper into the space infrastructure. The agency remains committed to safeguarding the country’s space assets.

Heimildir:
– ISRO Chairman S Somanath, speaking at a media briefing in Kochi
– ISRO’s Aditya L1 Mission and X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat)

Skilgreiningar:
– L1 Point: A point in space where the gravitational forces of two celestial bodies roughly balance each other.
– X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat): A satellite designed to study the polarization of cosmic X-rays.

By Róbert Andrés

Related Post

Vísindi

Radiocarbon Spike afhjúpar fornan sólstorm

Október 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vísindi

Psyche Mission NASA: Kanna málmríkt smástirni

Október 9, 2023 Gabríel Botha
Vísindi

Forn sönnunargögn benda til þess að sólstormur sé 10 sinnum öflugri en Carrington-viðburður

Október 9, 2023 Róbert Andrés

Þú saknaðir

Vísindi

Radiocarbon Spike afhjúpar fornan sólstorm

Október 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Vísindi

Psyche Mission NASA: Kanna málmríkt smástirni

Október 9, 2023 Gabríel Botha 0 Comments
Vísindi

Forn sönnunargögn benda til þess að sólstormur sé 10 sinnum öflugri en Carrington-viðburður

Október 9, 2023 Róbert Andrés 0 Comments
Vísindi

Mini-Drone Test Gimbal: Tryggir örugga prófun og kvörðun

Október 9, 2023 Gabríel Botha 0 Comments