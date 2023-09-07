Borgarlíf

Afhjúpa nýja tækni og kraft gervigreindar

Vísindi

Unglingur í Alabama uppgötvar 34 milljón ára gamla hvalhauskúpu á fjölskyldubýli

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 7, 2023
Unglingur í Alabama uppgötvar 34 milljón ára gamla hvalhauskúpu á fjölskyldubýli

Lindsey Stallworth, a junior at the Alabama School of Math and Science, made an incredible discovery while searching for fossils on her family’s farm. Stallworth stumbled across a 34-million-year-old whale skull, marking a significant find for the region.

Stallworth had been collecting fossils on the farm for years but never had anyone to provide information about them. She decided to bring some of her discoveries to her biology teacher, Drew Gentry, who is a paleontologist. Gentry immediately recognized one of the shark teeth she showed him and was intrigued to learn more about its origin.

Gentry visited the farm over the summer in the hope of researching the shark teeth. However, he found something much more significant. Within a few hours, Gentry discovered fragments of fossilized bone, which led him to several large bones emerging from the soil. The bones were identified as belonging to a whale.

Accompanied by Stallworth and a few helpers, Gentry spent the majority of June and July excavating the remains. They brought the bones back to a paleontology lab at the Alabama School of Math and Science for further study.

The whale is estimated to be roughly 20 feet long and is believed to be a smaller relative of Basilosaurus cetoides, Alabama’s state fossil. It may also be related to zygorhiza, another species of whale found in neighboring states.

Though only the skull has been recovered so far, the team plans to excavate the rest of the whale in the coming years. Due to its size, it is expected to take three to four years to fully excavate the creature.

Jun Ebersole, director of collections at the McWane Science Center, has confirmed that the whale skull is approximately 34 million years old. The discovery provides valuable insights into the ancient marine life in Alabama and highlights the importance of continued exploration and research in the field of paleontology.

Heimildir:
– Original Article: [Add Source]
– Definition of Basilosaurus cetoides: [Add Definition]
– Definition of zygorhiza: [Add Definition]
– Definition of paleontology: [Add Definition]
– Definition of excavate: [Add Definition]
– Definition of paleontology lab: [Add Definition]
– Definition of marine life: [Add Definition]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Vísindi

Takmarkanir þess að spá fyrir um alheiminn samkvæmt heimsfræðingnum Dr. Andrew Pontzen

September 11, 2023 Róbert Andrés
Vísindi

Myndavélahakk frá Solar Orbiter sýnir nýja leið til að rannsaka sólina

September 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Vísindi

Nýr sólarbrautarstilling sýnir aldrei áður séð útsýni yfir sólina

September 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Þú saknaðir

Tækni

Roche Diagnostics og Burjeel Holdings eiga í samstarfi við nýsköpunarlausnir í heilbrigðisþjónustu

September 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tækni

Stafræn nálgun eykur blóðþrýstingsstjórnun í slough

September 11, 2023 Róbert Andrés 0 Comments
Tækni

iPhone 15 Pro: Mál og þyngd leka

September 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tækni

Hvernig á að skoða sönginneign í Apple Music á iPhone með iOS 17

September 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments