NASA’s upcoming Psyche mission, set to launch on October 5, is capturing attention for a variety of reasons beyond its estimated value of $10,000 quadrillion. Here are seven facts about this groundbreaking mission:

The Asteroid Could Be The Core Of A Planet: Psyche, located in the main belt between Mars and Jupiter, is believed to be the densest object in the solar system. Scientists speculate that Psyche may be the exposed core of a failed planet, providing a unique opportunity to study an object similar to Earth’s core. It’s Not Really Worth $10,000 Quadrillion: While an initial estimate gave Psyche an astronomical value, it is impractical to mine or bring the asteroid back to Earth. The value calculation was a simple way to generate media coverage for the mission. The Asteroid Could Be Golden-Green: Psyche’s surface may have a golden-green tint due to the presence of sulfur, suggesting the possibility of past sulfur volcanoes. It Will Launch From the ‘Apollo Pad’: The Psyche mission will launch from Kennedy Space Center’s launch complex 39A, known for its historical significance as the launch site for the Apollo missions and the Space Shuttle program. Two Reusable Rockets Will Land in Tandem: After launch, two reusable rockets from SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy vehicle will separate and land in tandem at Cape Canaveral Spaceport Station. The Spacecraft’s Engines Are Very Weak: The Psyche spacecraft’s solar electric propulsion system relies on weak ion thrusters fueled by xenon gas. Despite their low thrust, the engines will continuously operate, gradually increasing the craft’s speed over time. It Will Slingshot Past Mars in 2026: One of the key maneuvers of the mission will be a gravity assist from Mars in 2026. This maneuver will provide the spacecraft with a significant speed boost towards its destination.

Overall, the Psyche mission promises to offer valuable insights into the composition and formation of asteroids, shedding light on our solar system’s history and potentially revealing new clues about the nature of planetary cores. It is a significant step forward in our understanding of celestial bodies.

Sources: NASA, Arizona State University, Jet Propulsion Laboratory