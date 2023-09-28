Stjörnuveislur á næstunni til að horfa á sólmyrkvann

On October 14, a “ring of fire” annular solar eclipse will be visible across nine states in the U.S. Southwest, while the rest of the Americas will witness a partial solar eclipse. This celestial event has sparked the interest of stargazers and astronomers around the country, leading to the organization of several star parties to celebrate the eclipse and offer the opportunity for people to indulge in their passion for dark skies and stargazing.

One such event is the Dark Sky Festival in California, taking place from October 12-15. Located at Death Valley Starcamp, the festival will feature three nights of telescope observation, astronomy lectures, nightscape photography workshops, and even a 78% partial solar eclipse on October 14. Participants can also enjoy camping, food trucks, giveaways, and afternoon demonstrations.

In Missouri, the Heart of America Star Party will be held from October 12-15. Hosted by the Astronomical Society of Kansas City, this event caters to both beginners and experienced astronomers. Along with guest speakers and a workshop on making solar filters, attendees will have the opportunity to witness the eclipse while enjoying a 63% eclipse visibility. The event will take place near Butler, Missouri, on a 40-acre dark sky site.

The Illinois Dark Skies Star Party, held from October 12-15, is another star party aimed at stargazers and amateur astronomers. Located at the Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area, the event will offer three days of sky-gazing, with University speakers presenting on Friday and Saturday. On Saturday, a 50% partial solar eclipse will be visible. The party, hosted by the Sangamon Astronomical Society, encourages tent camping and RVs for accommodation.

For those seeking a more adventurous experience, the Boulder Mail Trail backpacking trip in Utah offers the chance to witness the “ring of fire” solar eclipse while exploring the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. Hosted by Wildland Trekking, the guided four-day trek will take hikers through canyon country and provide a memorable eclipse experience in the midst of stunning surroundings.

Other star parties include the Solar Eclipse Village in Texas, which will not only provide guided eclipse viewing but also features astrophotography sessions and science experiments, and the Eclipse Into Nature Star Party in Oregon, offering stargazing with telescopes, lectures, and a breakfast buffet before the solar eclipse event.

These star parties provide unique opportunities to celebrate the solar eclipse while enjoying the wonders of the night sky. Whether you are a seasoned astronomer or simply fascinated by celestial events, these events offer something for everyone.

– Annular solar eclipse: An eclipse that occurs when the Moon is farthest from Earth, resulting in a visible ring of the Sun.

– Partial solar eclipse: An eclipse where the Moon partially covers the Sun, resulting in a crescent shape.

