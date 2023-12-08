Titill: Að kanna aðrar leiðir til að upplifa norðurljósin

Summary: While the Arctic Circle remains a challenging destination to witness the mesmerizing Northern Lights, there are alternative methods to experience this natural phenomenon. Although recent sightings have occurred in lower latitudes, most were faint and only visible by camera. To truly witness the awe-inspiring green and red curtains or the captivating auroral corona, traveling north is necessary. Currently, with the sun approaching the peak of its 11-year solar cycle, magnetic activity is high, making it an ideal time to chase the Northern Lights. However, favorable weather conditions are also crucial for a clear view, often requiring journeys through remote and icy terrains. As a convenient and increasingly popular solution, Northern Lights cruises offer an exceptional experience. These cruises, which usually run from late August to late April, provide passengers the opportunity to observe the Northern Lights from the deck while also offering photography instruction, lectures, and other astronomical activities. For those seeking alternative options, three unique Northern Lights cruises are worth considering.

1. Hurtigruten Expeditions: Astronomy Voyage – This 12-day cruise departs from Bergen, Norway and follows the picturesque Norwegian coast. Alongside renowned astronomers, including aurora expert Tom Kerss, passengers can learn about the Arctic night sky, visit the Northern Lights Planetarium in Tromsø, and capture the magical Northern Lights. Should the lights not appear, Hurtigruten offers a complimentary six or seven-day cruise for the following season.

2. Aurora Expeditions: Northern Lights Explorer Voyage – Adventurers can embark on this 19-day cruise from Kirkness, Norway to Reykjavík, Iceland. The itinerary includes stops at remote islands and villages in northern Norway, Iceland, and Greenland, providing ample opportunities to witness the Northern Lights from the Arctic Circle. Notable destinations include Jan Mayen Island, Greenland’s Scoresbysund, and Iceland’s remote Westfjords.

3. Elding: Reykjavík Northern Lights Cruise – Ideal for independent travelers or those seeking a shorter cruise, this option departs from Old Harbour in downtown Reykjavík, Iceland. Operating in the evenings from September through March, the cruise offers a getaway from light pollution for a better chance of seeing the Northern Lights. Additionally, it features a 360° viewing platform and provides a free ticket if the weather is unfavorable or the aurora does not make an appearance, valid for two years.

By exploring these alternative options, travelers can enhance their chances of basking in the ethereal beauty of the Northern Lights, while enjoying the additional amenities and knowledge offered by experienced guides and cruise operators.

Lestu meira í vefsögunni: Titill: Að kanna aðrar leiðir til að upplifa norðurljósin