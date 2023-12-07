A new study suggests that an extinct underwater volcano off the coast of Japan may be responsible for several unexplained major earthquakes in the region. The volcano, known as Daiichi-Kashima seamount, is located on the sinking Pacific tectonic plate, around 25 miles off Japan’s east coast. This seamount sits on a section of the plate that began descending into the Earth’s mantle thousands of years ago.

Lead author Sungho Lee, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Memphis, explains that while the majority of seismic activity around the seamount is small tremors, there have been several larger earthquakes between magnitudes 7 and 7.8 that have remained unexplained until now. Previous studies suggested that the friction between the seamount and the overriding plate was too weak to trigger earthquakes, but new data indicates otherwise.

Seismic information gathered at the bottom of the ocean in Japan reveals that seamounts encounter significant resistance as they ride along on a subducting plate and sometimes become stuck. This friction can cause stress to accumulate on the edge of the seamount, resulting in it becoming locked and grinding to a halt, while the rest of the subducting plate continues to descend.

Eventually, the stress is released when the seamount suddenly frees itself from the overriding plate and jerks forward, triggering what the researchers call a “hang-up” earthquake. This type of earthquake could potentially lead to tsunamis, as evidenced by sediment deposits along Japan’s east coast.

The study’s findings suggest that Daiichi-Kashima is a notable example of a subducting seamount that causes significant friction. While it is unclear if the volcano could trigger another earthquake soon, the researchers believe that their findings may also apply to other regions of the world. However, other seamounts off Japan’s east coast are unlikely to reach the subduction zone and trigger earthquakes for at least a million years, according to the study.

Understanding the mechanisms behind such earthquakes is crucial for improving hazard assessment and preparedness in regions prone to seismic activity.

