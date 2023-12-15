Correlation Between Complex Life and Earth’s Geological Changes Explored

Summary: Scientists have discovered a correlation between the evolution of complex life forms and changes in Earth’s geological processes. By studying the rise and fall of carbonate rocks within the continental crust, researchers have gained insights into the efficiency of carbon drawdown, solid Earth degassing rates, and nutrient supply to life.

In a groundbreaking study, researchers have analyzed a geospatial database to trace the history of eukaryotes alongside the fluctuations in continental crust carbonate reserves. The findings reveal a remarkable pattern of growth and decline in these carbonate rocks, which play a crucial role in shaping Earth’s surface and supporting life.

During the Cambrian Radiation, when animal life rapidly diversified, biomineralisers transformed continental margins into carbonate platforms. This led to a significant increase in the size of the continental carbonate reservoir, expanding it by five times in less than 100 million years.

The Paleozoic carbonate revolution, as it is referred to, stands as one of the most noteworthy events in Earth’s geological history. However, the subsequent decline in continental crustal carbonate content began with the Permo-Triassic extinction event and the emergence of open ocean calcifiers. This decline continues to this day and, if left unchecked, could result in a return to Precambrian-style crustal carbonate distributions in the next 500-1000 million years.

These findings shed light on the interconnectedness between complex life forms and Earth’s geological processes. The rise and fall of carbonate rocks within the continental crust suggest a non-linear evolution of the crust after the emergence of the Phanerozoic biosphere.

The implications of this research are significant, as it deepens our understanding of how life and geology have co-evolved throughout Earth’s history. By unraveling the correlations between biology and the wider Earth system, scientists can further explore cause-and-effect relationships and gain insights into the planet’s past and future.