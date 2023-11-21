Kedu ọgwụ nwere ike ịkpalite shingles?
Shingles, nke a makwaara dị ka herpes zoster, bụ ọrịa nje nke na-ebute ọkụ ọkụ na-egbu mgbu. Ihe kpatara ya bụ nje varicella-zoster, otu nje na-ebute ọkụkọ ọkụkọ. Ọ bụ ezie na onye ọ bụla nwere chickenpox nwere ike ịmalite shingles, ọgwụ ụfọdụ nwere ike ime ka ohere nke ịmalite ọrịa a dịkwuo elu. N'isiokwu a, anyị ga-enyocha ụfọdụ ọgwụ ndị nwere ike ịkpalite shingle ma nye azịza nye ajụjụ ndị a na-ajụkarị.
Ọgwụ ndị nwere ike ịkpalite shingles:
1. Corticosteroids: Nkeji Ọgwụ ndị a, nke a na-ejikarị ebelata mbufụt na igbochi usoro ahụ ji alụso ọrịa ọgụ, nwere ike ịbawanye ohere nke shingles. Iji corticosteroids ogologo oge, dị ka prednisone, nwere ike imebi usoro ahụ ji alụso ọrịa ọgụ, na-eme ka ọ dịrị nje varicella-zoster mfe ịmaliteghachi.
2. Ọgwụ mgbochi ọrịa: Ọgwụ ndị a na-eji egbochi njụta akụkụ ahụ mgbe a tụgharịrị ya ma ọ bụ na-agwọ ọrịa autoimmune nwekwara ike ịbawanye ohere nke shingles. Ọgwụ ndị a, gụnyere tacrolimus na cyclosporine, na-egbochi usoro ahụ ji alụso ọrịa ọgụ, na-eme ka o siere ahụ ike ịlụso ọrịa ọgụ.
3. Ọgwụ chemotherapy: Ọgwụgwọ ọrịa kansa, dị ka chemotherapy, nwere ike ime ka usoro ahụ ji alụso ọrịa ọgụ kwụsịlata, na-eme ka ndị mmadụ nwee ike ibute ọrịa dịka shingles. Ọgwụ chemotherapy, dị ka methotrexate na 5-fluorouracil, nwere ike ịbawanye ohere nke ịmaliteghachi shingles.
4. Usoro ọgwụgwọ ndu: Ọgwụ ndị dị ndụ, nke a na-ejikarị agwọ ọnọdụ dị ka ọrịa ogbu na nkwonkwo na psoriasis, nwekwara ike ime ka ohere nke shingles dịkwuo elu. Ọgwụ ndị a, gụnyere adalimumab na etanercept, na-arụ ọrụ site n'ichebe akụkụ ụfọdụ nke sistemu ahụ ji alụso ọrịa ọgụ, nwere ike ime ka ike ya lụso ọrịa ọgụ.
Ajụjụ A Na-ajụkarị:
Ajụjụ: Ọgwụ mgbu na-ere ahịa nwere ike ịkpalite shingles?
A: Mba, ọgwụ mgbu na-ere ahịa dị ka acetaminophen ma ọ bụ ibuprofen anaghị akpalite shingles ozugbo. Otú ọ dị, ọ bụrụ na a na-eji ọgwụ ndị a eme ihe iji jikwaa mgbu metụtara shingles, ha anaghị egbochi mmepe nke ọnọdụ ahụ.
Ajụjụ: Ọgwụ mgbochi nwere ike ịkpalite shingle?
A: Mba, ọgwụ mgbochi ọrịa anaghị akpalite shingles. N'ezie, ọgwụ mgbochi dịka ogwu shingles (Zostavax ma ọ bụ Shingrix) nwere ike inye aka gbochie shingles ma ọ bụ belata ogo ya.
Ajụjụ: Ọgwụ nje nwere ike ịkpalite shingles?
A: Mba, ọgwụ nje anaghị akpalite shingles. Shingles bụ nje na-akpata, ọ bụghị nje bacteria, ya mere ọgwụ nje anaghị adị irè n'igbochi ma ọ bụ ịgwọ ọnọdụ a.
Na mmechi, ụfọdụ ọgwụ, dị ka corticosteroids, immunosuppressive ọgwụ ọjọọ, chemotherapy ọgwụ, na usoro ndu, nwere ike ime ka ohere nke ịzụlite shingles. Ọ dị mkpa ka gị na onye ọkachamara ahụike kparịta nchegbu ọ bụla ma ọ bụ ajụjụ gbasara ihe egwu metụtara ọgwụ. Na mgbakwunye, ọgwụ mgbochi ọrịa nwere ike inye aka gbochie shingles na nsogbu ya.