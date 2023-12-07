Summary: Horizon: Forbidden West, the highly anticipated sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, is on track for an early 2024 release on PC. The game will be available in the form of Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, which includes bonus content and the Burning Shores expansion. With the success of Horizon Zero Dawn’s PC port, Sony has fully embraced the PC market and is working to provide an enhanced gaming experience for PC players.

While Horizon Zero Dawn is currently available on Steam with a 75% discount, developers Guerrilla Games are reminding PC gamers that its sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, is on its way. One of Sony’s most popular releases of 2022, Horizon Forbidden West was originally launched as a cross-generational title on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. However, its Burning Shores expansion was exclusive to PlayStation 5 due to its higher hardware requirements.

The PC version of Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition will be available on both Steam and the Epic Games Store. Although the game’s official release date and system requirements have yet to be announced, expectations are high for a successful PC release. Nixxes, the team behind the PC versions of popular games such as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Marvel’s Spider-Man, is spearheading the development of the PC version of Forbidden West.

PC gamers can look forward to a host of improvements and features in the PC version of Forbidden West. Expectations include support for cutting-edge technologies such as DLSS, XeSS, and FSR for enhanced graphics performance. The game is also anticipated to offer advanced graphical settings that exceed those of its PlayStation 5 counterpart. Additionally, players can enjoy an unlocked framerate, ultrawide monitor support, and full mouse and keyboard controls.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Horizon: Forbidden West on PC, and discussions about the game can be found on the OC3D Forums. With the success of Horizon Zero Dawn’s PC port, it seems that Sony’s embrace of the PC market will only continue to grow.

Gụkwuo na Akụkọ Weebụ: Horizon: Mwepụta PC nke West amachibidoro na-aga n'ihu na-adọta obi ụtọ