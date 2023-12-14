Summary: This article uncovers the untold story of Ellis J. Premo, the engineer responsible for introducing fiberglass bodies to the Chevrolet Corvette. Premo’s innovative work paved the way for the iconic design of the Corvette’s first-generation model. In addition to his contributions to the Corvette, Premo also filed a patent for a truck cab mount system, showcasing his expertise in automotive engineering. This article sheds light on Premo’s crucial role in the development of the Corvette and highlights the impact of fiberglass in revolutionizing the automotive industry.

Ellis J. Premo may not be a household name, but his legacy in the realm of automotive engineering is undoubtedly significant. As the body engineer for the first-generation Chevrolet Corvette, he played a pivotal role in shaping the iconic fiberglass bodies that have become synonymous with the Corvette brand.

Premo’s journey in the automotive industry began with his automotive apprentice training at Chrysler’s Highland Park plant in Detroit. In 1935, he joined General Motors in the Chevrolet Engineering department, marking the beginning of his remarkable career. While information about his early duties remains scarce, a patent filed by Premo and engineer Ronald J. Waterbury offers a glimpse into their innovative mindset.

The patent aimed to address a pressing issue faced by trucks at the time – their chassis rails twisting and weaving in response to the terrain, potentially damaging the truck cab. Premo and Waterbury’s solution involved a cab mount system with a swinging arm and isolators, allowing the cab to ride independently of the frame when the frame flexed.

Moving forward, Premo’s focus shifted to the development of the Corvette. At a time when fiberglass as a building material was gaining traction, Premo’s work became paramount. Fiberglass had already been utilized in the aviation industry, and Premo saw its potential for revolutionizing automotive design.

Inspiration struck when Premo came across the Glasspar Corporation’s fiberglass builds, particularly the Alembic 1 featured in a 1952 issue of Life magazine. The finish and dent resistance of fiberglass caught the attention of GM engineers, including the legendary Harley Earl. The engineers realized that fiberglass offered a faster and more efficient way to create experimental car bodies compared to traditional steel panels.

GM’s engineers began experimenting with fiberglass, initially considering it primarily for concept cars rather than mass production. However, public interest in fiberglass grew, and Robert Morrison, founder of the Molded Fiberglass Company, convinced General Motors to commit to the material. This paved the way for the Chevrolet Corvette to become the first mass-produced automobile with a molded fiber reinforced plastic body.

Ellis J. Premo’s contributions to the Chevrolet Corvette and the automotive industry as a whole should not be overlooked. His innovative thinking and pioneering work with fiberglass have left an indelible mark on the Corvette’s legacy. The use of fiberglass bodies not only enhanced the Corvette’s aesthetic appeal but also revolutionized the way cars are manufactured. Premo’s legacy will forever be intertwined with the impressive evolution of the Chevrolet Corvette.