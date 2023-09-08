Ndụ obodo

Ikpughere teknụzụ ọhụrụ yana ike AI

News

Deep Silver na Starbreeze Studios weputara Trailer ọhụrụ na nseta ihuenyo maka ỤJỌ 3, Webata Pearl na Joy

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 8, 2023
Deep Silver na Starbreeze Studios weputara Trailer ọhụrụ na nseta ihuenyo maka ỤJỌ 3, Webata Pearl na Joy

Deep Silver and Starbreeze Studios have unveiled a new trailer and screenshots for PAYDAY 3, showcasing two new playable characters, Pearl and Joy. These characters join the original gang of criminals, Dallas, Hoxton, Wolf, and Chains, bringing the total number of heisters to six at the game’s launch.

Pearl, an expert con artist and infiltrator, is skilled at running scams and navigating high society. She is meticulous in her planning and always prepared for any situation, even resorting to using her own weapons when necessary. Joy, on the other hand, is a genius hacker and security expert who adds a unique combination of strength and subterfuge to the crew. With her disregard for the law and twisted sense of humor, Joy is an unpredictable wildcard during any heist.

In addition to the introduction of these new characters, the developers have also revealed the post-launch content roadmap for PAYDAY 3. The plan includes four downloadable content packs, namely “Syntax Error,” “Boys in Blue,” “The Land of the Free,” and “Fear and Greed,” scheduled for release in the coming months. These packs will introduce new content such as seasonal events, playable characters, enemies, weapons, Unreal Engine 5 upgrades, cosmetics, quality-of-life improvements, and new features.

PAYDAY 3 is set to release on September 21 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will also be available through Xbox Game Pass.

Sources:
- Silver miri emi
– Starbreeze Studios

By Mampho Brescia

njikọ Post

News

Na-enyocha Ọganihu Kacha ọhụrụ na Ngwa Nleba LAN/WAN zuru ụwa ọnụ

Sep 11, 2023
News

Mkpa ọ dị iji sava proxy maka WhatsApp na gam akporo na iOS

Sep 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Micro LED: Nnukwu ihe na-esote na teknụzụ ngosi ama ama na mbadamba

Sep 11, 2023

Agbaghara gị

Technology

Ekwentị Nokia G42 5G: Nhọrọ nke mmefu ego na-adịgide adịgide

Sep 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Sọpụrụ kwadoro ụbọchị mmalite maka echiche akpa ego V

Sep 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Na-ebuli ntọala Counter-Strike 2 iji wedata lag ntinye ntinye

Sep 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Software IBM chọrọ ndị ọrụ ụwa ka ha laghachi n'ọfịs ma ọ dịkarịa ala ụbọchị atọ n'izu

Sep 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments