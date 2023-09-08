Ndụ obodo

Ikpughere teknụzụ ọhụrụ yana ike AI

News

Oppo weputara Oppo A38 Smartphone ọhụrụ na India

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
Oppo weputara Oppo A38 Smartphone ọhụrụ na India

Oppo has recently launched a new smartphone, Oppo A38, in the Indian market. This phone is a part of the company’s budget series and comes with features like a large 6.56-inch screen, dual rear cameras, and a powerful battery. The device was previously launched in the UAE and is now available for pre-order in India.

The Oppo A38 is available in two color variants, Glowing Black and Glowing Gold. It comes with a single configuration of 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and is priced at Rs. 12,999. Customers can currently pre-order the handset, and it will go on sale on September 13 on Flipkart and Oppo’s official website.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo A38 features a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 720 Nits peak brightness. The smartphone supports dual SIM cards and runs on Android 13-based Color OS 13.1. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It features a dual rear camera setup, with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP secondary lens. On the front, the company has provided a 5MP selfie camera. To power the device, it is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC charging.

In terms of security, the phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and also offers facial recognition. It includes USB Type-C charging port, a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth, and other connectivity features.

Overall, the Oppo A38 offers a good set of features at a budget-friendly price, making it a competitive option in the Indian smartphone market.

Isi mmalite: [Aha isi mmalite]

By Gabriel Botha

njikọ Post

News

Na-enyocha Ọganihu Kacha ọhụrụ na Ngwa Nleba LAN/WAN zuru ụwa ọnụ

Sep 11, 2023
News

Mkpa ọ dị iji sava proxy maka WhatsApp na gam akporo na iOS

Sep 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Micro LED: Nnukwu ihe na-esote na teknụzụ ngosi ama ama na mbadamba

Sep 11, 2023

Agbaghara gị

Technology

Ekwentị Nokia G42 5G: Nhọrọ nke mmefu ego na-adịgide adịgide

Sep 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Sọpụrụ kwadoro ụbọchị mmalite maka echiche akpa ego V

Sep 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Na-ebuli ntọala Counter-Strike 2 iji wedata lag ntinye ntinye

Sep 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Software IBM chọrọ ndị ọrụ ụwa ka ha laghachi n'ọfịs ma ọ dịkarịa ala ụbọchị atọ n'izu

Sep 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments