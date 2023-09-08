Ndụ obodo

Ikpughere teknụzụ ọhụrụ yana ike AI

News

Trailer Mortal Kombat ọhụrụ na-ekpughe akpụkpọ Jean-Claude Van Damme

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 8, 2023
Trailer Mortal Kombat ọhụrụ na-ekpughe akpụkpọ Jean-Claude Van Damme

Netherrealm Studios has released a new trailer today showcasing the Jean-Claude Van Damme skin in Mortal Kombat 1. The trailer features Van Damme fighting various characters, including Johnny Cage, and highlights the alternative skin available for the Mortal Kombat veteran. This special skin can only be unlocked by purchasing the Premium/Kollector’s editions of the game.

The Van Damme skin in Mortal Kombat 1 is a nod to the actor’s connection to the franchise. The character of Johnny Cage in the game has long been inspired by Van Damme, with one of Cage’s signature moves being a split-legged groin punch, reminiscent of a move performed by Van Damme in the film Bloodsport.

In fact, the developers at Midway Games, the original creators of the Mortal Kombat series, had attempted to secure the license to use Van Damme’s likeness in the first Mortal Kombat game. However, this opportunity did not materialize at the time.

During a recent episode of Hot Ones, Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon revealed how the team had made multiple attempts to collaborate with Van Damme in the past, but were unsuccessful. “This time, we hit the lottery, and we got him,” Boon said. “And we actually have his voice, and he’s going to be the Johnny Cage character.”

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to be released on September 19. In addition to the Jean-Claude Van Damme skin, the game will also feature the return of series veteran Nitara, who is voiced by actress Megan Fox.

Sources:
- IGN
– Hot Ones
- Gamescom

By Vicky Stavropoulou

njikọ Post

News

Na-enyocha Ọganihu Kacha ọhụrụ na Ngwa Nleba LAN/WAN zuru ụwa ọnụ

Sep 11, 2023
News

Mkpa ọ dị iji sava proxy maka WhatsApp na gam akporo na iOS

Sep 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Micro LED: Nnukwu ihe na-esote na teknụzụ ngosi ama ama na mbadamba

Sep 11, 2023

Agbaghara gị

Technology

Ekwentị Nokia G42 5G: Nhọrọ nke mmefu ego na-adịgide adịgide

Sep 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Sọpụrụ kwadoro ụbọchị mmalite maka echiche akpa ego V

Sep 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Na-ebuli ntọala Counter-Strike 2 iji wedata lag ntinye ntinye

Sep 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Software IBM chọrọ ndị ọrụ ụwa ka ha laghachi n'ọfịs ma ọ dịkarịa ala ụbọchị atọ n'izu

Sep 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments