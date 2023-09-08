Ndụ obodo

Ikpughere teknụzụ ọhụrụ yana ike AI

News

Onye isi egwuregwu na-ekwupụta Starfield dị ka egwuregwu otu onye ọkpụkpọ Kachasịnụ

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 8, 2023
Onye isi egwuregwu na-ekwupụta Starfield dị ka egwuregwu otu onye ọkpụkpọ Kachasịnụ

Bethesda’s highly anticipated game, Starfield, has been receiving praise from both players and industry experts. David Jaffe, the director behind acclaimed games such as God of War and Twisted Metal, recently declared Starfield to be the best single-player game he has ever played.

Despite the game’s bugs and issues, players have embraced Starfield for its open-world, compelling plot, and technical achievements. Fans of Bethesda and industry veterans alike have commended the studio for creating a memorable gaming experience.

Jaffe’s endorsement of Starfield comes after he completed the main quest and explored some of the side content. He shared his sentiments through a post on X, stating, “And that’s STARFIELD. I’ve only completed the main quest and touched a bit of the side stuff, but at the moment: it’s the best single-player game I’ve ever played.”

To further express his enthusiasm, Jaffe posted an image of the game credits, showcasing his appreciation for the team behind Starfield. He also shared a screenshot revealing the amount of time it took him to finish his playthrough, which was nearly two and a half days.

After Jaffe’s praise became public, fans and critics of the game voiced their opinions. One fan stated, “Insane praise by the man himself. It’s definitely my Game of the Year for a fact and easily one of Bethesda’s best games.” However, there were also those who disagreed, with one user calling it the “most ‘meh’ game” they have played personally.

Starfield is now available on Game Pass, offering the perfect opportunity for players to embark on their own interstellar adventure. Stay updated with the latest news and guides by visiting our Starfield page.

Sources:
– David Jaffe’s post on X

By Vicky Stavropoulou

njikọ Post

News

Lava na-ewebata Blaze 2 Pro Smartphone nwere ngosi 90Hz yana Unisoc Processor

Sep 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

The Constellation of Andromeda: Onye na-ekiri oyi na-atọ ụtọ

Sep 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Site na 5G ruo Satellite mkpanaka: Teknụzụ na-akọwapụta ozi nkwukọrịta zuru ụwa ọnụ na 2020

Sep 11, 2023

Agbaghara gị

News

Lava na-ewebata Blaze 2 Pro Smartphone nwere ngosi 90Hz yana Unisoc Processor

Sep 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Mmegbu n'ụlọ Dijitalụ: Otu esi eji teknụzụ jikwaa na imerụ ahụ

Sep 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Ndị na-egwu egwuregwu Starfield na-achọpụta atụmatụ ụgbọ mmiri a na-apụghị imeri emeri iji mee ka ndị iro AI pụta ìhè

Sep 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

The Constellation of Andromeda: Onye na-ekiri oyi na-atọ ụtọ

Sep 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments