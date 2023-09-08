Ndụ obodo

Ikpughere teknụzụ ọhụrụ yana ike AI

News

FAA chọrọ SpaceX na Ground Starship Super Heavy Rocket maka Mmezi

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 8, 2023
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has determined that SpaceX must keep its Starship Super Heavy rocket grounded until it addresses 63 corrective actions following the explosion of the rocket during its April launch. The FAA conducted a probe into the mishap, and its final report identified multiple root causes and corrective measures that SpaceX must take to prevent a recurrence of the incident.

Among the corrective actions required by the FAA are the redesign of vehicle hardware to prevent leaks and fires, modifications to the launch pad to increase its robustness, additional reviews in the design process, and additional analysis and testing of safety critical systems and components. SpaceX will need to implement all of these corrective actions that impact public safety before it can resume Starship launches in Boca Chica, Texas.

The first Starship launch experienced engine failures, severe damage to ground infrastructure, and a failure to reach space, resulting in the intentional destruction of the rocket. This incident caused environmental damage, including impacting sensitive habitat and starting a fire on state park land. Nonprofit organizations filed a lawsuit against the FAA, alleging a failure to conduct an appropriate environmental review before authorizing SpaceX’s launch plans.

The Starship program is crucial for SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet business, which provides internet service to over 50 countries. While Starlink has been used for battlefield communications in Ukraine, a recent biography of Elon Musk reveals that he ordered engineers to withhold the service over Crimea to prevent a potential attack on Russian warships.

The FAA’s oversight of the mishap investigation involved collaboration with NASA and the National Transportation Safety Board as observers. However, the full mishap report will not be publicly available due to sensitive data contained within, including U.S. export control information.

Sources:
- Akwụkwọ akụkọ Washington Post

