Ndụ obodo

Ikpughere teknụzụ ọhụrụ yana ike AI

News

Evolution nke Mmepe Egwuregwu vidiyo: Site na obere otu gaa na mmepụta ihe

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 8, 2023
Evolution nke Mmepe Egwuregwu vidiyo: Site na obere otu gaa na mmepụta ihe

Ed Boon, co-creator of Mortal Kombat and chief creative officer at NetherRealm Studios, recently reflected on how the video game industry has evolved over the past three decades. In an interview on the Hot Ones show, he discussed the impact of technological advancements on game development and the challenges that come with it.

Boon compared the development of the original Mortal Kombat in 1992 to the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 and highlighted the significant increase in team size and scope. The first game was created by a core team of just four individuals, handling programming, art, design, and sound. However, the new Mortal Kombat involves hundreds of professionals, including actors, directors, animators, and audio engineers, resulting in more elaborate and immersive gaming experiences.

While acknowledging the benefits of technological progress, Boon also expressed nostalgia for the simplicity of the early years. He fondly remembered how ideas could be immediately brought to life, with quick turnaround times. In contrast, the industry has now become more complex, with projects requiring months of planning and coordination.

Boon humorously likened navigating the modern video game development process to steering the Titanic, where turning takes considerable time and effort. Any idea must now go through a series of approvals and involve multiple stakeholders, even for someone in his position.

Despite the challenges, NetherRealm Studios is preparing to release Mortal Kombat 1, the twelfth installment in the franchise, on September 19. This reboot will introduce the new Kameo mechanic, adding fresh elements to the already immensely popular fighting game series.

Since its inception, Mortal Kombat has remained a powerhouse in the industry, boasting a staggering lifetime sales figure of 79 million copies. It holds the title of the bestselling IP in the fighting genre, surpassing Super Smash Bros. and Street Fighter in unit sales.

The interview with Ed Boon provides valuable insights into the evolution of video game development, showcasing the vast improvements in technology, scope, and scale but also highlighting the complexities and challenges that have emerged along the way.

Sources:
– Ajụjụ ọnụ ndị na-ekpo ọkụ na Ed Boon
– NetherRealm Studios

By Mampho Brescia

njikọ Post

News

The Constellation of Andromeda: Onye na-ekiri oyi na-atọ ụtọ

Sep 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Site na 5G ruo Satellite mkpanaka: Teknụzụ na-akọwapụta ozi nkwukọrịta zuru ụwa ọnụ na 2020

Sep 11, 2023
News

Armored Core VI: Ọkụ nke Rubicon Mmelite 1.02 Patch Notes - Septemba 11

Sep 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Agbaghara gị

Technology

Mmegbu n'ụlọ Dijitalụ: Otu esi eji teknụzụ jikwaa na imerụ ahụ

Sep 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Ndị na-egwu egwuregwu Starfield na-achọpụta atụmatụ ụgbọ mmiri a na-apụghị imeri emeri iji mee ka ndị iro AI pụta ìhè

Sep 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

The Constellation of Andromeda: Onye na-ekiri oyi na-atọ ụtọ

Sep 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Site na 5G ruo Satellite mkpanaka: Teknụzụ na-akọwapụta ozi nkwukọrịta zuru ụwa ọnụ na 2020

Sep 11, 2023 0 Comments