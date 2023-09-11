Ndụ obodo

Ikpughere teknụzụ ọhụrụ yana ike AI

News

AI nwere ike weghara nzaghachi ndị ahịa?

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 11, 2023
AI nwere ike weghara nzaghachi ndị ahịa?

Dentsu Creative has developed “The Artificial Client,” an AI experiment that provides feedback on creative work from three fictional client personas. The experiment, although more playful than serious, highlights the potential applications of AI in the industry. The agency suggests that AI can be used to test real creative work and uncover insights with virtual customer personas. Additionally, AI can be applied to design engaging branded experiences and assist customers in finding the right products. It can also be utilized to answer complex customer questions.

The Artificial Client combines various AI models, including InstructBLIP and Microsoft Azure’s Viseme API, to achieve capabilities not readily available with commonly used models. This ability to test, train, and combine AI models enables the agency to rapidly prototype and build AI products at scale. According to Dentsu Creative Amsterdam’s head of technology, Luke Vink, the purpose of The Artificial Client is to showcase the potential use cases of AI and demonstrate how brands can create a unique AI voice through relevant, branded AI assistants.

Boris Nihom, co-CEO of Dentsu Creative Amsterdam, emphasizes that while AI can be a valuable tool, it cannot replace the importance of a real client-agency relationship. The agency views AI prototypes as a means of testing the limits of current technology and enhancing the customer experience.

Overall, The Artificial Client serves as an entertaining demonstration of the possibilities AI offers in the creative industry. By harnessing the power of different AI models, brands can leverage AI to improve their creative processes and deliver enhanced customer experiences.

Sources:
– Dentsu Creative Amsterdam
– InstructBLIP
– Microsoft Azure’s Viseme API

By Gabriel Botha

njikọ Post

News

Nyochaa Okwu: Nyochaa mgbagwoju anya Wordle 819

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Nje bacteria oge ochie bu ụzọ weghara ala ihe karịrị nde afọ 407 gara aga

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

Ntụle nke Sonos Beam (Gen 2) na Samsung HW-S60B Soundbars

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Agbaghara gị

Science

Genes eketara site na Neanderthals na-abawanye ihe ize ndụ nke Covid-19 siri ike, nchọpụta chọpụtara

Sep 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Ịkwado maka mbibi: Ebube nke Neanderthals

Sep 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Mmalite ochie: Ikpughe ihe omimi nke Oge gara aga

Sep 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Tamil Nadu na-akọpụta otu ikpe COVID-19 ọhụrụ nwere ọnụego nlele efu

Sep 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments