Ndụ obodo

Ikpughere teknụzụ ọhụrụ yana ike AI

News

Apple na-aga n'ihu na-arụ ọrụ na Smart Glass n'akụkụ Vision Pro

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 8, 2023
Apple na-aga n'ihu na-arụ ọrụ na Smart Glass n'akụkụ Vision Pro

Apple’s recent unveiling of the Vision Pro, a self-contained virtual reality headset, had many wondering if the company had any plans for augmented reality glasses. A new filing with the US Patent Office suggests that Apple is indeed continuing work on a set of smart glasses that would serve as a heads-up display. The glasses would feature a digital crown on one stem and would display notifications, control music, and project images and information onto the lenses to enhance the real world.

The Vision Pro, referred to as a “spatial computer” by Apple, is a full-fledged virtual reality headset. However, this new patent filing indicates that Apple is not neglecting the development of a more traditional set of smart glasses. Meta, one of Apple’s biggest rivals in the AR/VR space, offers both VR headsets and AR glasses, and it would not be unprecedented for Apple to do the same.

It is reasonable to expect that Apple’s smart glasses would rely on the iPhone for power and function similarly to the Apple Watch as a second-screen companion accessory. The drawings and descriptions in this patent filing suggest that Apple is taking this project seriously, and it may have a more concrete plan for the smart glasses compared to some of its previous patent filings.

While the Vision Pro aims to be a powerful VR headset, it is unlikely that Apple would be able to shrink this technology down to the size of standard spectacles in the near future. It is possible that Apple’s smart glasses and the Vision Pro could coexist as part of the same product family, sharing some features. However, the ultimate goal may be to eventually merge the two product lines in the coming decades.

In conclusion, Apple’s recent patent filing indicates that the company is actively working on smart glasses alongside its Vision Pro headset. While the Vision Pro is a self-contained VR headset, the smart glasses would serve as a heads-up display connected to an iPhone. Apple’s long-term strategy may involve integrating both products into a unified offering.

By Robert Andrew

njikọ Post

News

Ọdịnihu nke Nkwadebe dị n'elu: Ọganihu na teknụzụ igwe na-egweri ala ụwa

Sep 11, 2023
News

Mmetụta nke Nanocatalysts na Global Tech Industry: A Comprehensive Report

Sep 11, 2023
News

Oke nke Fiziks: Na-ebu amụma ihe na-atụghị anya ya

Sep 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Agbaghara gị

News

Ọdịnihu nke Nkwadebe dị n'elu: Ọganihu na teknụzụ igwe na-egweri ala ụwa

Sep 11, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Mgbanwe Apple na USB-C na iPhone 15: Mbugharị Amanye, mana enwere uru

Sep 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Ginger: Ọgwụgwọ eke maka afọ ntachi

Sep 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Starfield akwadoro Mods na-abịa na 2024

Sep 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments