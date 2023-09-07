Ndụ obodo

Ikpughere teknụzụ ọhụrụ yana ike AI

News

Ebuka Apple na-agbada ka China na-agbasa mmachibido iwu na iPhones n'ụlọ ọrụ nwe obodo

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 7, 2023
Ebuka Apple na-agbada ka China na-agbasa mmachibido iwu na iPhones n'ụlọ ọrụ nwe obodo

Apple’s stock saw a 3.6% drop following reports from the Wall Street Journal that China is expanding its ban on iPhones to include state-owned firms and government agencies. This news has caused further decline in the company’s stock, which is down an additional 2.7% in premarket trading on Thursday.

The Chinese government has ordered officials at central government agencies to refrain from using iPhones and other foreign-branded devices for work, as well as prohibiting them from bringing such devices into the office. Reports suggest that these instructions were communicated to staff through workplace chat groups and meetings.

If the iPhone ban is expanded in China, it could have significant implications for foreign brands operating in the country, with Apple being one of the most affected. China is a crucial market for Apple, accounting for approximately 19% of its overall revenue.

Analysts at Bank of America estimate that a potential ban could result in a headwind of 5 to 10 million iPhone units for Apple. Furthermore, if iPhones are banned from official workplaces, the impact could be even greater given the high number of Chinese consumers who own and carry multiple phones.

In addition to the government ban, Apple faces competition from its China rival Huawei, which recently introduced a new smartphone capable of ultrafast data connectivity. Analysts believe that the combination of the government ban and Huawei’s new phone could drive more Android users to switch to Huawei or iPhone users to return to Huawei, potentially resulting in a loss of 10 million iPhone shipments for Apple in 2024.

The potential ban’s timing is notable as it coincides with the launch of Huawei’s new high-end smartphone, the Mate 60 Pro. BofA analysts find this timing “interesting” and speculate that it may have an impact on Apple’s iPhone sales in China.

Sources: Wall Street Journal, Bank of America, Oppenheimer.

By Mampho Brescia

njikọ Post

News

Mkpa ọ dị iji sava proxy maka WhatsApp na gam akporo na iOS

Sep 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Micro LED: Nnukwu ihe na-esote na teknụzụ ngosi ama ama na mbadamba

Sep 11, 2023
News

Frontier ọhụrụ nke Telemedicine: Kedu ka AI si agbanwe nchọpụta ahụike

Sep 11, 2023

Agbaghara gị

Technology

Inweta ọhụhụ n'ime Mwakpo Mpụga: Ebumnuche dị oke egwu maka nchekwa cyber

Sep 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Na-ewebata Procreate Dreams: Ngwa Anụmanụ Ọhụrụ maka iPad

Sep 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Ndị mmekọ Tata Consultancy Services na Dassault Systems maka ọrụ obi dị ndụ

Sep 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Ọrụ dị mkpa nke ndị na-ahazi Platform Digital na nzaghachi mba na AI

Sep 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments