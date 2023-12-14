Looking for high-fiber foods to incorporate into your diet? Trader Joe’s has got you covered. Here are the top 15 high-fiber foods you can find at Trader Joe’s:

1. Rolled Oats: Versatile and packed with fiber, rolled oats are perfect for a hearty breakfast or homemade granola bars.

2. Lentils: An excellent source of plant-based protein and fiber, lentils can be added to soups, salads, or made into lentil burgers.

3. Chia Seeds: These tiny seeds are a fiber powerhouse and can be added to smoothies, yogurt, or oatmeal.

4. Whole Grain Bread: Trader Joe’s offers a variety of whole grain breads that are rich in fiber and essential nutrients.

5. Almonds: A great snack option, almonds are not only fiber-rich but also packed with healthy fats and protein.

6. Black Beans: Versatile and fiber-rich, black beans can be added to salads, tacos, or used as a base for vegetarian burgers.

7. Popcorn: Surprisingly, popcorn is a good source of fiber and Trader Joe’s offers a variety of options including organic and lightly salted versions.

8. Pearled Barley: Use pearled barley in soups, stews, or as a rice alternative to increase your fiber intake.

9. Broccoli: Not only rich in fiber, but broccoli is also packed with vitamins and minerals. Enjoy it steamed, roasted, or added to stir-fries.

10. Avocado: Avocado is not only high in healthy fats but also contains a good amount of fiber. Add it to salads, sandwiches, or use it as a toast topping.

11. Quinoa: A gluten-free grain high in protein and fiber, quinoa is a great base for salads and bowls.

12. Raspberries: Among the highest in fiber among fruits, raspberries make for a perfect snack or addition to yogurt and oatmeal.

13. Green Peas: Trader Joe’s frozen green peas are a convenient way to add fiber to your meals.

14. Sweet Potatoes: Rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, sweet potatoes are versatile and can be prepared in numerous ways.

15. Edamame: These young soybeans are not only rich in protein but also in fiber. Enjoy them as a snack or add them to your meals for a protein-packed boost.

Incorporating these high-fiber foods from Trader Joe’s into your diet can contribute to better digestive health and overall well-being. Remember to increase your fiber intake gradually and drink plenty of water to aid in digestion. Happy shopping and healthy eating!