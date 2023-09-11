Kọmitii mmụọ nke Virginia na-ebido mmemme paspọtụ dijitalụ

The Virginia Spirits Board ewebatala mmemme paspọtụ dijitalụ ọhụrụ, nke na-enye ndị ọrụ ohere inyocha ihe karịrị 30 distilleries na steeti ahụ niile. Mmemme a, nke a maara dị ka paspọtụ mmụọ nke Virginia, dị maka ndị gbara afọ 21 na karịa, ma na-enye ohere maka azụmahịa na mbelata ego.
Site na ịdebanye aha maka mmemme paspọtụ efu, ndị sonyere nwere ike ikpokọta isi site na ntinye nbanye na ụlọ ọrụ distille dị iche iche. Enwere ike ịgbapụta isi ihe ndị a maka ihe nrite na-akpali akpali, gụnyere tiketi na Virginia Spirits Expo na ntinye n'ime sweepstakes maka njem njem na ahụmịhe pụrụ iche.
Usoro paspọtụ ahụ ga-agba ọsọ ruo Ọgọst 31, 2024, na-enye oge zuru oke maka ndị sonyere ka ha gaa leta ma nwee ọ theụ dị iche iche nke Virginia distilleries. Ahọpụtakwara Septemba ka ọnwa Virginia Spirits Month, na-eme ka ọ bụrụ oge zuru oke ịmalite inyocha ọnọdụ mmụọ dị iche iche na nke dị egwu na steeti ahụ.
Na mgbakwunye na distilleries dị ugbu a, a na-atụ anya ka ndị ọzọ sonye na mmemme ahụ, na-enye ndị sonyere ohere ohere ka ha mepee onyinye pụrụ iche na ịchọpụta mmụọ ọhụrụ. Ụfọdụ n'ime distilleries ugbu a na-ekere òkè na mmemme gụnyere Deep Creek Distilling, Ironclad Distillery Co., Beach Vodka, Waterman Spirits, Chesapeake Bay Distillery, Tarnished Truth Distilling Co., 8 Shires Coloniale Distillery, na Copper Fox Distillery.
Iji malite paspọtụ mmụọ nke Virginia, ndị ọrụ nwere ike ịga na webụsaịtị gọọmentị na virginiaspirits.org/passport. N'ebe a, ha nwere ike ịdebanye aha maka mmemme ahụ wee malite njem ha site na ụwa mmụọ Virginia.
