Ndụ obodo

Ikpughere teknụzụ ọhụrụ yana ike AI

Technology

Ebuka US na-adaba ka ndị na-etinye ego na-eche ihe omume Apple na data onu oriri

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
Ebuka US na-adaba ka ndị na-etinye ego na-eche ihe omume Apple na data onu oriri

US stocks dipped ahead of the bell on Tuesday as investors eagerly anticipated Apple’s fall event and awaited key inflation data scheduled for release on Wednesday. S&P 500 futures led the retreat, down around 0.2%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dropped about 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 futures also fell about 0.2%, impacted by a decline in Oracle shares after the software maker reported slowing cloud sales growth.

Tech stocks, particularly Apple, took center stage on Tuesday as the highly anticipated fall event was set to introduce the iPhone 15. Additionally, investors were excited about the upcoming blockbuster Arm IPO. Reports indicated that the listing was up to 10 times oversubscribed, with the chip designer closing its order book early on Tuesday afternoon.

Investors were also preparing for Wednesday’s critical US consumer inflation data, which would provide insight into spending patterns and potential signs of a slowdown. The August retail sales report, set to be released on Thursday, would further shed light on households’ resilience.

This week’s economic data would be closely watched for its impact on the Federal Reserve’s upcoming meeting in September. Investors were assessing the possibility of further interest-rate hikes and whether they had been priced into the stock market.

Isi Iyi:
Yahoo Finance

By Robert Andrew

njikọ Post

Technology

Japan ga-emepe igwe rọketi methane na-ejupụta maka mmalite 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Ọrịre Chọpụta Samsung: Nweta ọdụ Samsung SmartThings maka naanị $1!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

The Art of Decluttering: Ịhapụ Go nke ngafe

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Agbaghara gị

Science

Genes eketara site na Neanderthals na-abawanye ihe ize ndụ nke Covid-19 siri ike, nchọpụta chọpụtara

Sep 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Ịkwado maka mbibi: Ebube nke Neanderthals

Sep 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Mmalite ochie: Ikpughe ihe omimi nke Oge gara aga

Sep 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Tamil Nadu na-akọpụta otu ikpe COVID-19 ọhụrụ nwere ọnụego nlele efu

Sep 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments