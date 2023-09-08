Ndụ obodo

Ikpughere teknụzụ ọhụrụ yana ike AI

Technology

Ụlọ klọb na-agbanwe ka ọ bụrụ ngwa izi ozi ọdịyo

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 8, 2023
Ụlọ klọb na-agbanwe ka ọ bụrụ ngwa izi ozi ọdịyo

Clubhouse, the social audio app that gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, is undergoing a rebranding as it shifts its focus to becoming an audio messaging platform. Initially launched as an invite-only iOS app, Clubhouse expanded to Android in 2021 but experienced a decline in usage as the world reopened post-pandemic.

In April of this year, the company made the difficult decision to lay off 50 percent of its staff due to changing user habits. Co-founders Paul Davidson and Roshan Seth acknowledged that it had become more challenging for users to find their friends and engage in lengthy conversations on the platform. With the rise of audio chat room features on other social media apps like X’s Spaces, it became clear that Clubhouse needed to evolve in order to remain relevant.

To adapt to the changing landscape, Clubhouse has introduced a new feature called “Chats,” which offers voice-only group conversations with selected participants. In a blog post, the company described Chats as a fusion of group texts and Instagram Stories, where people can connect through voice and spend less time typing. This shift towards audio messaging will give users the opportunity to have voice chats with their friends rather than broadcasting to a live audience.

Although Clubhouse’s transformation into an audio messaging app is seen as a bold move, it faces tough competition from established platforms like Meta’s WhatsApp and TikTok. The founders acknowledge the risks involved in this strategic pivot and hope that it will pay off in the long run.

Overall, while Clubhouse’s live chat rooms will still be available, the platform’s renewed focus on audio messaging reflects its commitment to adapt and stay relevant in a rapidly changing social media landscape.

Sources:
– [Original article](source-article-url)

By Mampho Brescia

njikọ Post

Technology

Mgbanwe Apple na USB-C na iPhone 15: Mbugharị Amanye, mana enwere uru

Sep 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Ginger: Ọgwụgwọ eke maka afọ ntachi

Sep 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Starfield akwadoro Mods na-abịa na 2024

Sep 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Agbaghara gị

Technology

Mgbanwe Apple na USB-C na iPhone 15: Mbugharị Amanye, mana enwere uru

Sep 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Ginger: Ọgwụgwọ eke maka afọ ntachi

Sep 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Starfield akwadoro Mods na-abịa na 2024

Sep 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Nnwale Instagram na-anwale njirimara ọhụrụ ka ya na ndị enyi nọ nso kesaa posts nri

Sep 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments